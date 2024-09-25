A school mom in Pittsburgh has explained in a now-viral video how officials in her 17-year-old daughter’s school pulled her from class and ordered her to register to vote as a Democrat, all the while pushing their hatred of President Donald Trump.

It is the Gateway Pundit that has extracted a transcript of the comments by Kay Montana describing how her daughter, Nyla, was “pulled out of class” and told that it was required that she follow school officials’ demands that she register.

“To make matters worse, the school’s staff allegedly pushed a blatant political agenda, suggesting that ‘if Donald Trump was elected, Black people would be doomed,'” the report explained. The individual school was not identified, with the dispute apparently involving “Pittsburgh Public Schools.”

“My 17-year-old daughter was pulled out of class and told she needed to register to vote. Not only was she told how to register, she was told who she should vote for,” Kay said in her viral video.

A school official later denied making such statements, but apologized for the alleged “misunderstanding.”

The video:

Montana explained that she found out about the school’s political agenda when her daughter texted that, “They made me register to vote today. I didn’t want to, but they forced me. I said I’ll do it another time, but then she told me I had no choice, which I think is a lie. I’m not even 18 yet.”

Nyla reported a “woman” “basically she kept saying how it would be bad if I picked Trump because of what he was doing to the Mexicans and stuff.”

She explained she asked to register later, but was told by a school official that was not allowed.

Kay Montana’s response, “She had no right to fill your head with lies and choose what party you are registering for. I am your mother, and I will talk to you about that. You won’t even be 18 until the 5th!!!”

Nyla responded, “Yeah, she was definitely telling me all this bad stuff about Trump, saying we Black people are doomed and are going to be finished if they let Trump back in. I’m like, ‘Ma’am, please!’ That’s what I said. She said I had no choice but to do it at that time.”

The mother immediately confronted the school, “accusing them of projecting their political views onto her daughter,” the report said, explaining, “When pressed on the allegations that her daughter was told Trump’s presidency would ‘doom Black people,’ the staff member fumbled through an explanation, failing to take responsibility.”

Identified in the report as a “minority inspector,” a school official claimed, “you never, ever, ever discuss politics or your beliefs or anything like that.”

But, that person admitted, “I did register her to vote, and we did have a conversation about it. She did ask me about Trump, she did ask me about Harris. So we started a conversation about what’s going on. I wasn’t projecting anything on her. I was just talking about things going on in the world.”

The “inspector” claimed it was not intentional to be offending people.

“That’s why I don’t understand why the conversation even happened. What consent forms did I sign saying I was okay with my daughter being registered to vote in school? She’s still 17 years old,” Montana said.

The daughter, later, confirmed again that the school official said, “Black people would be doomed if Trump becomes President?”

The mother said she would be changing her daughter’s registration.

And to the school official, she said, “You’re saying you didn’t say Black people would be doomed. She’s saying you said it. I’m going to believe my daughter because she wouldn’t lie to me about something like this. Why would she lie?”

The school official then told the family, “We’re going to agree to disagree on this conversation. I apologize if you feel like you were pressured. I apologize for registering your daughter to vote without your consent, without you having the opportunity to have a conversation with her or even check anything online. All I can say right now is I apologize.”

Montana said she would be taking her daughter out of that school.