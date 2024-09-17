(FOX NEWS) — Authorities charged Sean “Diddy” Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and more in an indictment featuring explosive and disturbing allegations against the rapper.

Combs was arrested Monday by federal agents based on a sealed indictment, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed. The rapper was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

“Now I want to be clear about two things. First, this office is determined to investigate and prosecute anyone who engages in sex trafficking, no matter how powerful or wealthy or famous you may be,” US Attorney Damian Williams said during a press conference Tuesday. “No one should doubt our commitment on that.”