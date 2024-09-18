One individual is being “questioned” by authorities after some sort of a “security breach” occurred at a venue just hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally there.

There were reports that an explosive had been uncovered.

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that “the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed” from the area surrounding tonight’s Trump rally site. Source said “During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and… — James Lalino (@JamesLalino) September 18, 2024

Police have found explosives near the New York Trump rally on Long Island. This seems like another sabotage from a mole in Trump’s team. pic.twitter.com/Oq2XWKVBEa — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 18, 2024

But the Daily Mail had an explanation, that, “There is a person who is being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site. The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police,” according to Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryde.

The incident, which has not yet been fully explained, comes just days after a second apparent assassination attempt against the GOP nominee for president in 2024. He was wounded by a sniper in July.

The Daily Mail said police claimed there is “no threat” to Trump or his rally.

The circumstances were described by police as a “suspicious occurrence.”

The report noted that police earlier apparently revealed the site “perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed.”

The initial reports said authorities “found an explosive device in one of the vehicles” and a driver ended up running into the woods.

Thousands of MAGA supporters are expected to assemble tonight for a rally with Trump.

A Secret Service official later said reports of explosives in a car were incorrect.

Trump was shot in the right ear by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then last weekend a gunman pointed an AK-47 at the former president while he was playing at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

The Gateway Pundit reported Trump’s comments at the event in Uniondale, New York, have a start time of 7 p.m. EST.

The report explained, “Nassau County is reeling from the harmful effects of the dangerously liberal policies championed by Kamala Harris and Democrats like Eric Adams. Since Kamala took office, the average New York household has been forced to spend an additional $27,387, including $4,118 more on food, $4,656 on shelter, $3,882 on energy, and $8,621 on transportation. These disastrous economic policies are draining the bank accounts of hardworking New Yorkers.

Nassau County has also felt the dangerous effects of Kamala Harris’ open border bloodbath. The flood of illegal immigrants into nearby ‘sanctuary,’ New York City has unleashed crime and chaos into their community. “