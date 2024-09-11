Kamala Harris, who appeared on an ABC stage to debate President Donald Trump Tuesday night, has been accused repeatedly and credibly of being a liar. She’s pulled out that infamous Charlottesville lie that even leftist Snopes has documented as fabricated multiple times.

Her penchant even has been memorialized in a parody of The Doors famed “Light My Fire.”

Only these lyrics include: “You always say what is untrue, You are a master falsifier, When somebody fact-checks you, Like a chameleon you change your attire

“Kamala’s a big fat liar, Kamala’s a big fat liar, Liar, Liar, pants on fire!”

Now a prominent columnist is charging that ABC was the “loser” in the debate for allowing her to mislead with impunity.

It is commentator Liz Peek who pointed out a long list of Harris’ attempts to mislead:

“1. Talking about Project 2025 as if it were Trump’s manifesto, and saying that he will pass a nationwide abortion ban

“2. Dredging up Trump’s Charlottesville comment – that there were “very fine people on both sides” – which has been debunked

“3. Saying Trump had overseen the worst unemployment since the Great Depression, which was caused by the pandemic

“4. Saying Donald Trump has opposed IVF

“5. Denying that Kamala Harris ever called for gun confiscation (there are videos of her doing just that)

“6. Saying that Trump’s tax cuts only helped rich people

“7. And my special bete noir – saying that she and Biden have ‘created’ 800,000 manufacturing jobs, which is simply not true.”

Peek wrote, “David Muir and Linsey Davis, embarrassed themselves and their network by, among other things, fact-checking Trump in real time on more than one occasion – sometimes incorrectly – while allowing Harris to spout serial lies and distortions.”

She continued, “Perhaps that was inevitable; the liberal media is in full panic mode now that Harris’ honeymoon appears to have faded and Trump has pulled even and, in some polls, moved back into the lead.”

And the moderators refused to do their job, pull out of Harris her policies.

All the unchecked lies from #KamalaHarris, with zero pushback from the biased ABC moderators. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/AjEUX4eVWQ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 11, 2024

“The moderators asked Harris early on whether people were better off under the Biden-Harris administration than they had been under Trump, and instead of citing areas of progress (perhaps because there are none), she launched into describing her ‘opportunity economy.’ This denotes her ‘plan,’ which she touted frequently and which apparently rests on giving people money to buy a home, giving people money to start a business and giving people money to help them raise children.”

But she failed to say how taxpayers will pay.

“This is, of course, very Bidenesque – promise money to important voting groups like young people who have drifted away from Democrats and small business owners, who have historically lined up behind Trump.

She also criticized Trump for not prosecuting his case fully.

RFK Jr rakes the ABC moderators across the coals for their obvious bias against Donald Trump. It’s as if they were running interference for Kamala Harris by interrupting Trump trying to fact check him multiple times live during the debate. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/nLADsZ6I6Q — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 11, 2024

“He actually did build a strong economy, but saw it slammed by COVID. He actually did leave the world at peace, and negotiated significant new alliances between Middle Eastern countries. He actually did demote Iran’s ability to wage proxy wars through sanctions and constrained Russia’s energy dominance by canceling the Nordstream 2 Pipeline,” she wrote.

Further, he did score points, “noting, for instance, that despite criticism over his tariff policy, the Biden-Harris White House had left intact his fees on imports from China, because they were effective. He also pushed back on the jobs supposedly ‘created’ by the current White House, calling them ‘bounce-back’ jobs. He’s right.”

Jim Morrison and The Doors just dropped their new comeback hit for 2024 – ‘Kamala’s a Big Fat Liar’ #TheDoors #2024Election #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2zHnFLcK07 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 7, 2024