Managers of a seniors apartment complex decided to ban the word “Bible” in their community room announcements, which cover a wide range of topics of interest to residents.

And now they’re getting questioned by a religious rights legal team at the American Center for Law and Justice.

The ACLJ has announced it has sent a demand letter to the complex in North Carolina over a decision by managers to violate the religious liberties of a resident.

The applicable law, the ACLJ revealed, is the Fair Housing Act.

“This is yet another in a series of attacks on Christian residents of senior apartment complexes. We continue to defend the rights of Christian residents to live out their faith free from censorship,” the organization explained.

In this case, officials “banned our client from advertising his Bible study because the advertisement contained the word ‘Bible’ in it,” the legal team noted.

“Our client leads a weekly Bible study with fellow residents in one of the complex’s small conference rooms. Before June, our client was able to advertise his Bible study with no restrictions at all. Without notice or any indication that the advertisement violated any sort of policy, the complex removed his advertisement and replaced it with ‘Spiritual Services.’

“When our client approached an employee of the complex, our client was told that the managing company does not allow ‘Bible’ to be included in the activities that appear in the calendar. Notably, however, nonreligious events freely appear on the apartment’s calendar without any censorship,” the ACLJ said.

The legal team’s announcement said many senior living facilities mistakenly think they must refrain from association with, or mention of, faith.

“Contrary to this belief, the FHA prevents these facilities from treating religious activities differently from secular activities. Specifically, the FHA requires that residents be treated equally without regard to their particular religion. Even if the apartment complex was applying a neutral policy that had a discriminatory effect on a protected class, such as religion, federal courts have recognized that an FHA violation could still be established,” the ACLJ reported.

The report said the center already has established that it lets residents advertise their events, and there is “nothing neutral about a policy that prevents advertisements with the word ‘Bible’ in them.”

The legal team explains the conduct is “discriminatory and violates federal law” and it expects a response to its letter in just days.