Just as President Donald Trump and 2024 Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris were heading into Tuesday night’s debate, she has been making a lot of promises.

For “Day One.”

She’s been boasting of how she’ll have policies ready to institute on the border, on inflation, on crime and more.

But her Republican opponents are pointing out the reality: that for her “Day One” was in 2021, and she has not done what she says she wants even though she’s been power since that time.

The Trump campaign’s criticisms are in a new video:

After an opening featuring Harris claiming her plans for “Day One,” JD Vance is revealed to have explained, “Kamala, Day One was January of 2021.”

Trump noted it was “three-and-a-half years ago.”

And regarding her so-called plan?

“Why hasn’t she done it?”

News clips then point out crime rates have skyrocketed, inflation has exploded, mass border crossings been unchecked – all while Harris was part of the Biden-Harris administration, in power in the White House.

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said, “Kamala Harris has been in the White House for an unimaginable American decline. Basic goods cost more, illegal migrant crime ravages our communities, and we have lost our role as the global leader whose strength brings peace. Her Day One came and went years ago, and she can’t hide from that.”

The Trump campaign noted, “She passed spending plans that even Democrat economists say have exploded inflation making basic life unaffordable for many families. She sat back as her open border policies brought in more than 20 million illegal migrants and fueled drugs, rape, and murder in every community. She was ‘the last person in the room’ ignoring the warnings of a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal killing 13 uniform servicemembers, abandoning allies and US citizens, and embarrassing our nation on the world stage.”