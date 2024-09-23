Newsmax political analyst Mark Halperin warned Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris could face a scenario where she has no viable path to victory in the Electoral College.

Former President Donald Trump is leading Harris in key sun belt states, including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, according to a Monday New York Times/Siena College Poll. Halperin, on “Wake Up America,” said if Harris loses these three sun belt states along with Nevada, she will have just one path to victory, and if Nebraska changes how it allocates its electoral votes, even that path could vanish.

WATCH:

“It leaves out one of the four sun belt states, but I have reason to believe the trend there would be the same. This is what Trump pollsters and strategists predicted about a month ago, that he would reassert the dominance he had in those four sun belt states,” Halperin said. “And of course, if that happens, and I’m not sure it is, the Times polls may be outliers, but if it’s true, it means that Kamala Harris is back to where Joe Biden was before his debate with Donald Trump, which is to have exactly one Electoral College path. And by the way, if Nebraska changes the way it allocates its electoral votes, she’ll have no Electoral College paths if the Times polls are right.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten in May warned that Trump’s lead in the four key sun belt states was “an absolute disaster” for President Joe Biden’s reelection chances. Biden’s path to victory without those states likely would have depended on the rust belt swing-states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Axios reported shortly before the president withdrew from the race in July.

The Nebraska GOP in April proposed terminating its practice of giving two of its five electoral votes to the statewide winner and one to the winner in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, according to CNN. If all of Nebraska’s electoral votes go to the statewide winner, Trump would likely gain an additional electoral vote.

If Harris wins Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and loses the sun belt states and Nebraska’s one vote, the Electoral College result would be a 269-269 tie, according to Newsweek. Moreover, under the 12th Amendment, the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a majority, would then be responsible for choosing who the next president will be.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!