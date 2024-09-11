A former Israeli ambassador to the United States is warning that a Kamala Harris presidency would cost Israel … a great deal.

Yoram Ettinger, in an interview with Israel365, said the problem is that she is taking advice from pro-Palestinian advisers.

“Kamala Harris’ foreign policy team includes figures like Philip Gordon and Elan Goldenberg, who are known for their pro-Palestinian leanings and their disdain for Israeli policies,” he said.

“Gordon was (Barack) Obama’s top adviser on Palestinian issues, advocating for policies that undermined Israel’s security,” Ettinger warned.

He pointed out that Goldenberg is affiliated with J Street, a group often criticizes Israel.

“Goldenberg’s track record with J Street suggests he supports policies that would press Israel into dangerous concessions,” Ettinger explained. “His influence could push Harris’ administration toward policies that compromise Israel’s safety and sovereignty.”

And he cited another adviser, Rebecca Friedman Lissner, who “has been vocal about limiting America’s global role, which could translate into diminished support for Israel on the international stage. A Harris presidency might see a significant weakening of America’s commitment to Israel.”

In the interview, Ettinger noted, “A Harris administration might delay or restrict military aid to Israel. This could severely impact Israel’s defensive capabilities at a time when regional threats are intensifying.”

The result could be that progress toward Middle East peace would be delayed.

“The Biden administration (of which Harris is a part) has been lackluster in advancing the Abraham Accords. A Harris administration is unlikely to prioritize or expand upon these important agreements, leaving Israel more isolated.”

The Abraham Accords are a series of peace agreements involving Israel and its Arab neighbors. They were created and adopted during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Ettinger said, “American voters often prioritize domestic issues, but the next president’s foreign policy decisions will have profound consequences for Israel’s security and its relationship with the U.S.”

President Trump, on the other hand, “was unequivocally the most pro-Israel in history. He made the historic move of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocating the U.S. embassy there, defying decades of diplomatic inertia.”

He also cited Trump’s sanctions against Iran, which “crippled the Iranian economy and curtailed its ability to fund terrorism.”

Under Biden and Harris, America has opened the channels to tens of billions of dollars going to Iran, which has been followed by a surge in terror activities.

He said, “Trump’s stance on the Golan Heights and aid to the PA showcased a principled approach that unequivocally supported Israel’s security and sovereignty.”

The report explained the comments are a “crucial alert for pro-Israel voters. The choice between Trump, who has shown unwavering support for Israel, and Harris, who Ettinger argues could undermine the U.S.-Israel alliance, could significantly impact Israel’s future.”