A profile has started to take shape of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump on Sunday.

It happened while Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he was unharmed. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested a short time later, and of course many details remain unconfirmed at this point.

However, a New York Times piece about Ukraine included details of his life, about how he traveled to Ukraine to fight, and then turned to recruiting other fighters to travel there.

The New York Times wrote a profile on Ryan W. Routh back in 2023. He helped recruit fighters to Ukraine. Today, he tried to kiII Trump. pic.twitter.com/886JVXxZzX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

It was TheNatPulse editor, Raheem, who explained that a man identified as Routh was recruiting Afghan fighters, and openly discussed “purchasing” passports for them to travel.

At one point posts that appear to be from Routh blasted Trump, charging that his campaign slogan should be “MASA – make Americans slaves again master.”

He also attacked former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, who has endorsed Trump’s campaign this year.

He calls her an “idiot” and suggests, “Why don’t you go and join Putin and trump (sic) and be their third leg.”

BREAKING: ALLEGED TRUMP SHOOTER’S CRIMINAL RECORD SURFACES Ryan Wesley Routh, the alleged shooter in the recent Trump golf course incident, reportedly has an extensive criminal history, including felony weapons charges and multiple misdemeanors. This report has yet to be… https://t.co/OIJVYYlo9T pic.twitter.com/2RqFl6BIF7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 15, 2024

Social media posts also suggest he had run for mayor in Honolulu and that he has a criminal record, including one report that claimed he was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

The shooter was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction? pic.twitter.com/hm60Wq0mYV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 16, 2024

One report suggested the golf course wasn’t secured because Trump is not a sitting president:

According to the Secret Service, the golf course wasn’t secured because Trump isn’t a sitting President. Here’s former President Obama’s golf course in Martha’s Vineyard. Secret Service inspects every vehicle they even drives near the course. pic.twitter.com/njm6wI1CSi — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) September 15, 2024

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised a state investigation into how someone with violent intentions and a gun could get onto a course where Trump was playing.

The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club. The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024