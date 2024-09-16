Social media start building bio of suspect in Trump assassination attempt

By Bob Unruh

Ryan Wesley Routh (Facebook)
Ryan Wesley Routh

A profile has started to take shape of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump on Sunday.

It happened while Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he was unharmed. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested a short time later, and of course many details remain unconfirmed at this point.

However, a New York Times piece about Ukraine included details of his life, about how he traveled to Ukraine to fight, and then turned to recruiting other fighters to travel there.

It was TheNatPulse editor, Raheem, who explained that a man identified as Routh was recruiting Afghan fighters, and openly discussed “purchasing” passports for them to travel.

At one point posts that appear to be from Routh blasted Trump, charging that his campaign slogan should be “MASA – make Americans slaves again master.”

He also attacked former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, who has endorsed Trump’s campaign this year.

He calls her an “idiot” and suggests, “Why don’t you go and join Putin and trump (sic) and be their third leg.”

Social media posts also suggest he had run for mayor in Honolulu and that he has a criminal record, including one report that claimed he was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

One report suggested the golf course wasn’t secured because Trump is not a sitting president:

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised a state investigation into how someone with violent intentions and a gun could get onto a course where Trump was playing.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


