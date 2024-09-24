(JUST THE NEWS) – The son of the man arrested in connection with the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Investigators said they discovered the pornography files on Samsung Galaxy Note devices when searching Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, as part their investigation into his father, Ryan Routh.

The father has so far been charged on two federal gun counts in connection with the Sept. 15 incident, in which Routh, armed with an AK-47, hid outside the Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to try to shoot Trump, now the GOP presidential nominee.