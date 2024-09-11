(THE GUARDIAN) — A South African farmer and two of his employees have been accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to his pigs.

The killings of Maria Makgatho and Locadia Ndlovu, also named in local media as Kudzai Ndlovu, allegedly took place when the two women trespassed on a farm in the northern province of Limpopo in August. They were scavenging for expired dairy products, which local media reported had been left there to feed the pigs.

The farm owner, Zachariah Johannes Olivier, the superviser Andrian Rudolph de Wet and William Musora, an agricultural worker, face two charges of premeditated murder, one of attempted murder and one of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Musora, who is from Zimbabwe, has also been charged with being in South Africa illegally.