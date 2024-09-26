House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling out Ukrainians for election interference after President Volodymyr Zelensky stumped for Kamala Harris during a “tour” of swing state Pennsylvania.

WND previously reported Harris was under another major federal review for the developments.

Trending Politics had confirmed the investigation focuses on the tax-funded tour taken by Zelensky over just the past few days.

It seems House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is focusing on potential misuse of taxpayer resources.

Zelensky was largely supportive of the Democrat administration’s plans as he visited from city to city to city.

“Comer’s investigation was launched after reports surfaced that Zelensky was flown on a U.S. Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, in the lead-up to the 2024 election,” the report noted.

That could be considered an abuse of power, the report noted.

After organizing a partisan campaign event in a battleground state this week, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova demonstrated she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country. President Zelenskyy must immediately remove her. pic.twitter.com/7GmN1NECBs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 25, 2024

The Gateway Pundit explained while Zelensky was in the U.S., “begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions,” he also “used some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.”

Now Speaker Johnson, R-La., in insisting Zelensky fire Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, as “she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country.”

He pointed out the promotions were a battleground state with only Democrats, and was “clearly election interference.”

Johnson wrote, “The tour was clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats and is clearly election interference. This shortsighted and intentionally political move has caused Republicans to lose trust in Ambassador Markarova’s ability to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country. She should be removed from her post immediately.”

It was earlier that Comer wrote to Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, who has presided over the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pointing out the “parallels between this case and the 2019 impeachment, which accused Trump of attempting to use Zelensky to influence his 2020 re-election campaign.”

Comer noted the irony of the Democrats now using Zelensky for their politics, “In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power under the theory that he attempted to use a foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign, despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump.” Trump was acquitted in the Senate.

Now the review is on whether the Biden-Harris regime committed a similar “offense” by “using taxpayer dollars to transport a foreign leader for political gain.”

Comer wrote, “The committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power.”

Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Reading, PA Zelensky uses American tax dollars to campaign for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. Jack Posobiec and Alex Jones respond. Includes paid partnerships. pic.twitter.com/Gfzm6078Wa — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 24, 2024