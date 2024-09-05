A team of researchers that included a number of medical experts as well as individuals with creditable science backgrounds has uncovered what is believed to be an “off switch” that could be used by those who were given the COVID-19 mRNA treatments, and now face that possibility of “turbo cancers, heart failure, strokes, blood clots, and damaged immune systems,” according to a new report.

It is Slay News that revealed the “historic discovery” that now “offers hope to the billions of people around the world who have been injected with the ‘vaccines.’”

The report cites a preprint study called, “Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy.”

The promoters of the experimental treatment originally said the “vaccine” injection would stay in a person’s arm but tests show it spreads, which has prompted health experts to express concern about the safety.

The report confirmed the “spike protein triggered by the mRNA from the shots has been linked to multiple deadly diseases and sudden death.”

The study, led by renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, uncovered a novel approach using “small interfering messenger RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) to bind and deactivate the mRNA from these vaccines.”

The report said evidence is that that process allows a body to clear out mRNA from the injections.

McCullough said he already uses products like “Patisiran” and “Inclisiran” in his practice.

The process is that they “bind up messenger RNA to inactivate it.”

That, the report said, hits at the mRNA and its potentially lethal spike protein call and reduces the overall toxicity.

”The urgency for an ‘off switch’ becomes even more pressing since Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and influenza were recently approved,” the report said.

The threat is, McCullough said, “Without any way to turn off the messenger RNA, we think every single messenger RNA shot, because it’s been made synthetic and resistant to human breakdown, is going to make people progressively sick.”

Slay News noted McCullough previously raised an alarm after finding data showing that COVID mRNA shots caused an increase in brain clots by 112,000%.

