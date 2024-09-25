The Trump campaign has posted online a statement supporting a comment from Kamala Harris.

That would be the Republican nominee for president endorsing a comment from the Democrat nominee for president.

The stunner came in response to Harris’ comment that, ‘We just need to move past the failed … policies … that we have proven don’t work.”

The GOP candidate’s response? “So true!’

KAMALA: “We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don’t work.” So true! pic.twitter.com/wVqlgOkZh9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

She, of course, apparently was referring to policies that came before the administration she has run with Joe Biden.

That’s the administration that has made it so it costs American consumers 21% more for the same lifestyle as they had during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

The administration where gasoline for cars has cost $6 a gallon. Where groceries are up by double-digit percentages. Where hundreds of thousands of Californians have lost their utility connections because they are unable to afford the bills of sometimes $1,000 a month.

Online commenters scorched Harris, with:

“Who wants to tell her?”

“She herself is a failed policy.”

“Turn the page and vote Trump.”

“She’s right. We need to move past the policies she had a hand in creating and move to Trumps policies that worked. Maybe she has come to the realization that even she was better off 3 1/2 years ago than she is today.”

One turned sarcastic, with the suggestion the message should be followed with, “I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.”

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign press secretary, explained, “Kamala Harris is right about one thing — it’s time to turn the page. She’s had three and a half years to prove herself, and she has failed. Personal savings are down, credit card debt is up, small business optimism is at a record-low, and people are struggling to afford homes, groceries, and gas. Every time Kamala speaks, it becomes increasingly clear that ONLY President Trump will Make America WEALTHY Again.”