President Donald Trump has survived two assassination schemes in just the last couple months. In one, he was injured and apparently escaped death – by being shot in the head – when he turned his head at the last second to look at a chart displayed on his rally stage.

Instead of being hit in the head, he was hit in the ear.

The other attempt produced the arrest of a suspect, but that individual apparently did not get any shots off at Trump.

There’s even been a suspicious event reported following one of his rallies in Arizona, where several dozen people sought medical help after sitting behind Trump at the rally, and immediately after reporting facial swelling and eye pain, prompting physicians to wonder if they’d been targeted with some sort of spray.

Such attacks aren’t at all surprising given that Democrats for years already have defamatorily called Trump a “Hitler” and insisted he’s a threat to America and absolutely must be prevented from being in the White House. Some comments actually have called for him to be shot.

But the leftist violence that put the GOP presidential candidate this year in a bull’s-eye, which, by the way, is where Democrats have wanted him put, is expanding.

There’s been an arrest of a man who now is accused of sending 465 threatening messages to justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Not all justices, just six.

And while they are not named, leftists for years have complained about the 6-3 majority of relatively conservative justices there, the most recent three appointed by Trump.

The federal prosecutor in Alaska released an indictment of Panos Anastasious, 76, who is accused of using the court’s publicly accessible website to dispatch multiple threats.

“The messages contained violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric coupled with threats of assassination via torture, hanging, and firearms, and encouraged others to participate in the acts of violence,” the indictment charges.

For instance, one threat to murder included by “providing the rope” to “hang … from an Oak tree.”

Then there was the “lynching” threat.

And the threat of “putting a bullet in his … head.”

And to “spray” justices’ homes with bullets “hopefully killing” them.

The 22-count document charges that the suspect intended “to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Supreme Court Justices 1-6 while engaged in the performance of official duties, and to retaliate against Supreme Court justices 1-6 on account of the performance of official duties.”

Significantly, the justices in the majority on the Supreme Court have delivered some decisions favorable to conservatives across the nation, regarding union members, regarding abortion, and regarding voting rights.

A report at the Gateway Pundit charged, ‘Not satisfied with trying to take out President Trump, it appears elements of the radical left also have their sights on killing Supreme Court justices.”

Anastasious was arrested this week in Alaska and the report said, “Disgraced Attorney General Merrick Garland released the following statement after apprehending Anastasiou: ‘We allege that the defendant made repeated, heinous threats to murder and torture Supreme Court Justices and their families to retaliate against them for decisions he disagreed with. Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear.'”

The report explained, “While the Supreme Court justices targeted are not named in the indictment, one can read between the lines and infer that it’s VERY LIKELY these are the six right-leaning justices on the court. These include John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.”