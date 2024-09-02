Taiwan’s president is stirring up trouble between allies Russia and China, after he stated on Taiwanese media that China should take back land from Russia if Beijing truly believes Taiwan being in China’s control is about territorial integrity, according to the Straits Times.

During the Quing dynasty, China’s last royal dynasty, China signed the Treaty of Aigun in 1858 which turned over a huge swath of land to Russia – a treaty modern-day China has referred to as “unequal.”

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, who has been labeled a “separatist” by China, mentioned this tidbit during his interview, and dismissed China’s claim it wants control of Taiwan because of “territorial integrity.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“China’s intention to attack and annex Taiwan is not because of what any one person or political party in Taiwan says or does. It is not for the sake of territorial integrity that China wants to annex Taiwan … If it is for the sake of territorial integrity, why doesn’t it take back the lands occupied by Russia that were signed over in the Treaty of Aigun? Russia is now at its weakest right?” Lai said.

Lai said the intentions of China are clear, it wants to change the international order and establish a hegemony.

“The Treaty of Aigun signed during the Qing – you can ask Russia (for the land back) but you don’t. So it’s obvious they don’t want to invade Taiwan for territorial reasons … It wants to achieve hegemony in the international area, in the Western Pacific – that is its real aim,” Lai said.

Sep 1 — President William Lai: “China’s intention to attack and annex Taiwan is not because of what any one person or political party in Taiwan says or does. It is not for the sake of territorial integrity that China wants to annex Taiwan. If it is for the sake of territorial… pic.twitter.com/4m3iiaPrRv — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) September 2, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping has openly stated he will take “all measures necessary” against Taiwan, including the use of force.

“We will continue to make utmost efforts for peaceful reunification, but never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option for taking all measures necessary. Complete reunification must be realized, and it can be without a doubt be realized,” Xi said during the opening of the Chinese Communist Party Congress in 2023.

Meanwhile, China has weighed in on recent comments by Russian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov to the TASS News Agency, where he stated Russia will be making changes to its nuclear policy – one that was also stated by Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov last week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference in Beijing nuclear war should never happen.

“We noted the media report. China has been very clear that nuclear weapons should not be used and nuclear war must not be fought,” Mao said.

“In January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states released the Joint Statement on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, which stated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Under the current circumstances, all parties must exercise calm and restraint, and jointly seek to cool down the situation through dialogue and consultation to reduce strategic risks.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!