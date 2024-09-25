(THE BLAZE) – A teammate of a male player who plays on the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA.

SJSU women’s volleyball is off to its greatest start in program history (8-0) with the help of a male athlete on the team. That athlete is biological male Blaire Fleming, born Brayden, who is listed on the team website at 6’1”.

SJSU has disabled comments on X posts, kept Fleming out of highlight packages, and even removed him from game recaps as a result of backlash from him playing on the women’s team. Now, SJSU’s co-captain Brooke Slusser has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA for allowing males to compete against females.