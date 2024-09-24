(NEW YORK POST) – This teen has filled some pretty big shoes. Eric Kilburn Jr. — a 16-year-old football player at Goodrich High School in Michigan — has officially set not one but two Guinness World Records. The 6-foot-10 teen has both the largest feet and the largest hands of a living teenager.

His feet measure 13½ inches, making him a shocking size 23 in men’s shoes, which is drastically larger than the typical range of 8½ to 9 for a male. Meanwhile, his hands cover 9.13 inches — much larger than the average 7.4 inches for those his age.

“People are usually amazed and feel comfortable starting conversations with me about the size of my feet and hands,” he told Guinness. “I meet lots of interesting people this way.”