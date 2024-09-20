The first assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania was bad enough. Study of the multiple gun sounds indicates more than one shooter.

Then there is the problem with trajectory. How do you shoot down from a roof and hit someone up in the stands behind Trump?

Of course, there is the flash of possible gunfire from a lower window, but this was explained away as being someone taking cellphone pictures.

After the first shooting a woman named Erin reported to NBCs Dasha Burns that the man beside her said he saw a shooter on the nearby water tower, as did others. I copied this article, but now it’s scrubbed from the internet as we’re told it was a lone shooter, who using a small “optical sight,” was able to hit Trump’s ear from 147.6 yards away. That is an amazing shot for someone with “no military training and was reportedly barred from his high school rifle team – he had such bad aim he was considered ‘dangerous’ and a potential risk for accidentally harming his teammates,” even if he had a good rifle.

Also, why do the media keep showing the 10-year-old Boy Scout picture of this guy when in reality he was a long-haired scraggly-bearded psychopath with overseas encrypted accounts?

Now with a second assassination attempt, like the first one, we are being told this is another lone-wolf shooter. The BBC shows the location of the shooter near the green of the sixth hole of the Palm Beach golf course, while Trump was just finishing on the green of the fifth hole. The shooter was very close to taking his shot, and this time he had a “longer-range scope” for distance shooting.

Ryan Wesley Routh was the assassin whose mobile phone showed he’d been in the tree line of the golf course since 1:59 a.m. Sunday morning. At 1:31 p.m. Secret Service saw Routh’s rifle poking out of the bushes, causing the officer to open fire. How do you fire four times at less than 10 feet and not at least graze the person at whom you are shooting, if you are a trained agent?

Since Routh traveled from Hawaii to Florida, hiding in the bushes for 12 hours, we can surmise Routh knew Trump’s schedule, making some “suspicious of a secret service mole.”

How did Routh know Trump’s schedule? In fact, according to Breitbart, “Trump’s golf game Sunday was added to his schedule at the last minute.” Who added the golf game and who knew about it? Routh would not have flown from Hawaii and waited in the woods in Florida with a gun for 12 hours unless he knew Trump was coming. Routh also knew that Trump was on the fifth hole, so he knew it was time to get ready for the shot. As Trump was finishing the hole, Routh eased his rifle barrel out of the bushes to prepare for an unobstructed shot at Trump, which is when his rifle was observed by a Secret Service agent.

What do these things mean? It suggests that like the “magic bullet” that went so many directions before finally killing President John F. Kennedy, Routh too was a lone wolf – right? At least after 60 years the information was supposed to be released about Kennedy. Wait! That did not happen.

Routh, with his Harris/Biden campaign sticker on his truck, has a history of run-ins with the police, the people Kamala says we need to defund. On Dec. 16, 2002, Routh was arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a three-hour standoff with police at his roofing shop on Lee Street. The arresting officer said Routh had weapons and explosives. Obviously, tools for a roofing job, right? Wired reports, “Routh was charged with possession of a fully automatic machine gun, referred to in the court filings as a weapon of mass destruction.” Recently, the 2002 arresting officer said, “I figured he was either dead or in prison by now.” The officer also said that Routh was known for getting into armed confrontations with police. When asked why Routh was not in jail, the officer said, “All we can do is arrest them, and then obviously it goes into the court system, and they decide all of that. It’s frustrating at times.”

Which leads to the unusual occurrence in the courtroom Monday after the assassination attempt. Routh was seen laughing in the courtroom as he was charged with federal gun crimes: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The first has a punishment of 15 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of probation, and the second five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years probation.

So, is this guy a lone wolf? He told the court that he makes $3,000 a month and only possesses two old trucks. With this kind of income, can you just fly from Hawaii to Florida? Or for that matter, how can you afford to live in Hawaii? Then there is the fact Routh also was in Ukraine in 2022 for several months where he planned to “come and fight in Ukraine,” but resorted to “plan B” by recruiting foreign fighters to join the cause, being seen in a AZOV Battalion video, a group some link to Nazism in Ukraine, but of course this group has disavowed any connections to Routh.

How do you have funds to fly all over the world, staying in different places, purchase expensive weapons, etc. taking in just $3,000 a month?

Talking to “hundreds of top Democratic donors” July 8, Biden stated, “We’re done talking about the debate; it’s time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.” Five days later the “lone wolf” assassin shot Trump in the ear and killed others. Sept. 10, among 21 other false claims, Kamala stated if Trump were president, Putin “would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe.” Five days later, another “lone wolf” assassin prepared to kill Trump. But these lone wolves just acted alone, right?

Should Joe, Kamala and the liberal media be charged as accessories to these crimes, since their false narratives could have activated these assassins to attempt to kill a presidential candidate? Who needs to tone it down?