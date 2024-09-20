In the early 1970s, in Colorado, a camper had pitched his tent in the woods on a private campground and settled in for the night. In the early morning hours, he was awoken by a black bear ripping at his tent. The bear mauled the camper to death. To prevent others from suffering a similar fate, a search party was immediately formed to hunt the animal down. Assisted by a pack of hounds, searchers found the man-killing bear and dispatched it. A DNA analysis of the carcass found it to be a killer bear and not to be suffering from rabies or any other illness that might have adversely impacted upon the animal’s brain to so act.

In March of 2023, two brothers, aged 18 and 21, were in Georgetown, California, looking for antler sheds. Without warning, a mountain lion attacked them, killing one brother. Again, not wishing to see other humans so endangered, authorities tracked down the mountain lion and euthanized it. Subsequent DNA tests revealed it was, in fact, the beast responsible for the one brother’s death and suffered from no brain-altering afflictions.

Six months later, in September of that same year, a 41-year-old woman in Florida was attacked and killed by an alligator almost 14 feet long. After the woman’s body was discovered, the alligator was located and, once more, to prevent future attacks against humans, it was killed.

Obviously, all three of the incidents above shared two common elements. First, none of the attacks were provoked by their human victims and, second, concerns the animals would kill again were alleviated as immediate responses to locate and eradicate the man-killing beasts were successfully undertaken.

Even activists seeking to preserve wildlife should understand the need to remove beasts such as these that have demonstrated a taste for human blood and thus represent a threat to humanity if allowed to live. Failing to do so only endangers other humans.

In all the attacks above, there appears to have been nothing that caused the animals to target human victims. There was no evidence of rabies or other diseases that would have disrupted the animals’ normal mental state. Unfortunately, for these animals, human flesh was an acceptable part of their diet with their termination the only way to ensure no future human attacks occurred.

Less than a month after the aforementioned alligator attack, on Oct. 7, 2023, there were 1,200 Jewish men, women and children who fell victim to an attack by animals who were members of the terrorist group Hamas – assisted in their effort by an estimated 7,000 fellow Gazans. The brutality of this attack was evidenced by the state of victims’ bodies, including signs of torture, being burnt alive, rape, beheadings, etc. Recovered phones from some terrorists who failed to return home revealed text messages were actually sent during the attack boasting about the brutality of their acts upon their victims.

The animalistic brutality embraced by Hamas was most recently evidenced by a video of the group executing Hersh Goldberg-Polis – an American Israeli taken hostage in the 2023 raid – along with five other captives. Recognizing what was about to happen, Polis – who already had lost an arm during his captivity – pleaded for his life only to be ruthlessly killed.

No DNA analysis is needed to determine whether the animals of Hamas suffer from some sort of mental disorder explaining the negative impact upon their judgment and reason. Like the wild animals of nature above, killing and maiming innocent Jewish civilians was not abnormal for the animals of Hamas.

No DNA analysis is necessary as what every Hamas member suffers from is well-known. The group has a deep-seated affliction of hate – commonly instilled in them as young children – against all Jews. As such, they take an oath to serve under the organization’s charter mandating the genocide of Jews.

And, while many non-Muslim supporters of Hamas fail to recognize this – such as pro-Hamas college campus protesters across America today – their naivete goes much deeper. They fail to even understand that the Jews are merely a temporary target. Ignored is the fact that if the entire world’s population of Jews were eliminated today, the animals of Hamas would then turn their venomous hatred toward every other living non-Muslim.

With such a sense of commitment to kill Jews now and other non-Muslims later, does not Hamas fit within the profile of wild animals in need of extermination to protect all of humanity?