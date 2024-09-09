Lately, the MSM has developed an obsession with covering fringe extremists supposedly on the right – most of them have racist or borderline racist views, which aren’t representative of the right – in an effort to pretend these characters represent the Republican Party. For example, no one would even know who Nick Fuentes is if it weren’t for the MSM constantly promoting him. Turning Point USA kicked him out of their annual convention in Phoenix last December, but if you read the MSM, you would think he’s the face of the right.

Meanwhile, the MSM pretends that the face of the Democratic Party is beautiful minorities. The truth is, extremists on the left actually ARE becoming the face of the left. Radical anti-Semites violently protesting on college campuses, Antifa and BLM rioting in the streets and the Squad are now staples of the modern Democratic Party.

Unlike the right, the left doesn’t denounce its left-wing extremists. In contrast, a video clip went viral compiling the many, many times that Trump, who used to have a black girlfriend, publicly denounced white supremacy. MSM reporters constantly ask him to condemn white supremacism, as if he has never done so and they are the first to cleverly think of it.

The Squad has become the face of the Democratic Party in Congress, and even though a couple of their far-left radicals were defeated for reelection this year in their primaries due to their extremism, the Squad is expanding. It went from the four original members to nine, although it will shrink a little due to Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman losing their primaries. Two other names have been suggested to add to the Squad, Vermont’s Becca Balint and Florida’s Maxwell Frost.

All but llhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Delia Ramirez are currently or formerly affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America. In 2021, the DSA peaked at 95,000 members. It’s credited with the rise of socialism among millennials. DSA calls for abolishing ICE and abolishing the police and prisons.

DSA used to support Israel, until 2016 when it took on a pro-Palestinian stance. The organization bragged that it was partially responsible for convincing Kamala Harris to choose far-left Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. Walz said last month, “Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values. One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Violence on the left continues to increase. A 2021 study from SUNY Oswego found that within the U.S., “the far-left has a larger proportion of homicides with multiple fatalities and a slightly higher rate of homicides targeting law enforcement,” and “far-left extremist violence has increased over the last five years.” Unfortunately, the data from the study regarding far-right extremist violence is based on claiming that offensive racist groups are on the right, so it’s not trustworthy. This sadly taints most studies about violence on the right and left, making them unusable.

Antifa rioted at the Trump presidential inauguration in 2017, injuring six police officers and resulting in the arrest of 217 people that day – far worse than the real situation on J6, where only 14 were arrested that day.

BLM and Antifa rioting after the death of George Floyd caused destruction all over the country in major cities. Journalist Andy Ngo extensively documented this type of violence, especially in Portland, where he was seriously injured by the rioters. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy wrote in early 2021, prior to the Floyd rioting after the Derek Chavin verdict, “Swaths of Minneapolis now resemble a third-world war zone.”

While it’s difficult to find information about far-left extremists in the U.S. due to the Orwellian censorship of big tech, digging reveals a scarce amount of information. NHJournal reporter Damien Fisher tracked James “Fergie” Chambers, a “multi-millionaire Marxist who moved to New Hampshire in order to avoid taxes.” Chambers paid bail for four rioters charged with felonies for their roles in a November protest at Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor Elbit Systems in New Hampshire, that included setting off smoke bombs, vandalism and destruction of property.

Chambers told Mother Jones magazine, “I think the most important thing for the prosperity of humanity is the destruction of the U.S.” Like many prominent far left activists, Chambers was born into a life of privilege, the eighth-richest family in the U.S.

According to The Free Press, he also said, “We need to start making people who support Israel actually afraid to go out in public. We need to make all of white America afraid that everything they have stolen is going to be burned to the ground. That’s what makes them listen.”

Chambers pays bail for all kinds of violent left-wingers who are arrested. “I’ve never said no to a bail help ask, as is my right as a funder with the First Amendment,” he told Fisher. He supported “Cop City” bail and legal funds. Cop City refers to the Atlanta Police Foundation’s training facility, which violent far-left activists are trying to stop from being built.

Go on social media and almost the only people on the left you will interact with use profanity, call the right Nazis, threaten us and embrace fascism in their language, like how they want to put Trump in prison.

There’s a reason Harris posted none of her policy positions on her presidential campaign website – it’s because the tenets of the Democratic Party have become so radical they don’t want average Americans to know. Unfortunately, the internet is being scrubbed of information about far-left extremism. There’s almost nothing regarding it within the U.S.; only foreign coverage, mostly of Europe.

Don’t expect the MSM to pay much attention to these far-left radicals who are fast becoming representative of the Democratic Party. Notice how even AOC, despite all her attention seeking, is no longer constantly in the headlines. The MSM would rather waste time promoting racists and claiming they represent the right, since they can’t win substantively on the issues, and hide the fact left-wing extremists are taking over their party.