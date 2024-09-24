Only one man stands in the way of the globalist agenda: Donald Trump. Globalists are doing everything they can to prevent his return to the White House.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Zelensky visited the large munitions plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was welcomed by Democrats Gov. Josh Shapiro and embattled Sen. Bob Casey Jr. Their implicit message is that sending more American-made arms to Ukraine, with permission to launch them deep inside Russia, would appeal to voters in this pivotal swing state.

In an interview published Sunday by The New Yorker magazine, Zelensky campaigned for the globalist-controlled Kamala Harris by improperly describing Trump’s VP as “too radical” for urging peace. JD Vance is the popular U.S. senator from Ohio where many Ukrainian Americans reside, and Vance rightly speaks out against this senseless war as RFK Jr. and others have.

After sharply criticizing Trump and Vance – which should be considered an illegal foreign campaign contribution to Kamala Harris – Zelensky was flown at taxpayer expense to Scranton on a U.S. Air Force C-17A plane. Zelensky never mentions how many Ukrainians have died in this futile war, which has inflicted over a million casualties and wanton destruction.

Globalists provided Zelensky with more security for his campaign stop in Pennsylvania than for Trump. The Deep State cares more about keeping Zelensky safely in power than about protecting Trump so that he can become president again.

Zelensky is not helping himself by picking sides in our presidential race, or by lashing out at Trump and Vance as early voting begins. Trump will be tougher now in forcing Zelensky to accept a peace deal that would include holding the free election Zelensky canceled when he declared martial law.

Meanwhile, Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be assassin on Trump’s Florida golf course, sat undetected in nearby bushes all night and morning waiting for Trump to reach the adjacent hole. No one swept the course perimeter, which would have easily caught Routh without gunfire.

Routh considered himself to be a “global citizen” and even wrote a book about it. “ALL GLOBAL CITIZENS COME STAND WITH UKRAINIANS NOW!” his book shouted in an excerpt available on Amazon.com.

Who paid for this assassin’s travel from Hawaii to Ukraine and back, and then to South Florida? When the British newspaper Daily Mail interviewed Routh’s 35-year-old son, Oran Routh said his father told him he was at the beach, which the son assumed was in Hawaii, not Florida.

The DOJ released a handwritten letter addressed to “Dear World” in which Ryan Routh admits “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.” Though grateful for the work of local law enforcement and the alert action by the Secret Service agent who shot at the would-be assassin, Trump properly criticized the meager charges that were filed against the wannabe killer.

“The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist,” Trump stated on Monday. “Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced.”

The Secret Service does not lack adequate funding, as the House pretended when it voted unanimously to send them hundreds of millions of additional dollars even before the agency accounts for its failure to prevent Trump from being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. The real problem is that the Deep State hates and fears Trump, who should fire much of the D.C. elite upon returning to the White House.

The 741 self-described “National Security Leaders” who published a manifesto endorsing Kamala cited as one of their reasons that Trump would probably fire some of them if he takes office again. Biden and Harris have not fired a single person for more than 3.5 years, despite pervasive wrongdoing and gross incompetence as in their deadly pullout from Afghanistan.

At an overflow rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Trump explained how he kept peace in the world for four years as president. But war, not peace, is what the Deep State wants to justify its existence and engage in profiteering from arms sales and then construction projects afterward in the destroyed countries.

On Tuesday Biden delivered his final speech to the United Nations in promotion of the globalist ideology, mouthing words that were written for him to deliver. Biden pledged endless ongoing “support to help Ukraine win this war,” which is impossible.

In contrast, Trump explained to the crowd who packed the 6,000-seat arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania, that the world is on fire because of Biden and Harris. They did nothing to prevent this war or the worsening one in the Middle East.

Globalists are pro-war because they enrich themselves from the weaponry sold and used, and from the rebuilding that follows. They picked Harris as their puppet to continue this agenda.