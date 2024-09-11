Those promoting transgenderism to children in America already are extremists.

After all, being male or female is not the result of dress, or habits, or even chemicals and surgical body mutilations, it’s embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

But there is a segment of that population of extremists that now has gone over the edge, so to speak, into realms of literal unreality.

Like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, now Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate.

And it’s probably going to end up with him in court.

That portion of the transgender promoters are those who believe that those procedures should be done on children whose parents don’t want them, or in cases where one parent does and one parent doesn’t.

Or even if a child runs away from home to pursue the ideology.

According to officials at Liberty Counsel, a leading legal team fighting for Americans’ civil and religious rights, Minnesota now is “brutalizing children.”

“Minnesota has become a haven for runaway children and for parents seeking to kidnap their children from custodial parents in other states. Thanks to Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the land of 10,000 lakes is now a land of lawlessness.”

The organization pointed out that in March of last year, Walz “issued an executive order declaring Minnesota to be a ‘trans refuge,’ and as such, the state would no longer abide by applicable federal or state laws. Just one month later, he signed legislation making that unlawful order LAW in Minnesota.”

The scheme claims to prevent state laws from “interfering” with what promoters call “gender-affirming,” care, a pseudonym for chemical puberty blockers, hormones, and mutilating surgeries on minors, the report said.

“The outrageous law encourages children to run away to Minnesota and incentivizes parents from other states to violate court orders, custody agreements, and the rights of the other parent — all so ghouls can feed confused children, preteens and teens dangerous drugs and put these innocents under the surgeon’s knife,” Liberty Counsel charged.

It calls for authorities to ignore runaway laws, child protective orders and more.

But, the report documents, Minnesota is in violation of multiple laws, to include Article 4, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which “requires each state’s judicial system to honor and obey the judicial proceedings of another state.”

And Article 2, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which states plainly “a person may not flee to another state to escape punishment for a crime. And that on the occasion a person does try to escape another state’s jurisdiction, the chief executive of the receiving state must deliver that person back to the original state that has charges against the person.”

Then, too, there’s the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, the Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act, and the Interstate Compact of Juveniles.

“LGBTQ Tim wasn’t satisfied with turning his state into a child mutilation factory. He went even further to ensure kids remain trapped in the LGBTQ cult by banning the one practice shown to help them — Christian counseling,” the report said.

The next development in Walz’s war on children, the report said, will be for him to be called into court.

“Christian counseling has been proven to resolve gender dysphoria and unwanted sexual desires. And that is exactly why the LGBTQ cult is trying to ban this practice — because it works,” Liberty Counsel said.

The legal experts already have overturned 23 such bans in Georgia, Florida and Alabama, and they are coming next for Minnesota, they said.