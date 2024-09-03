The censorship of ideas in Brazil is crude and heavy-handed, but the goal is identical to that goals of the Democratic Party in America. In Brazil a single judge ordered the internet platform X to conform to the government demands to censor ideas and words, and when X refused, it was shut down.

In America, Democrats and their surrogates in the media, supported by a chorus of political NGOs, secretly demand censorship to prevent the public from coming in contact with ideas they brand “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

The outcome is censorship. The censor is the government. In Brazil, it is a edict. In America, the censorship is sold as a effort by government to protect the people. In fact, in America the censorship campaign was itself kept secret. The government funding of the groups demanding censorship was secret too.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

People throughout the world are struggling against the imposition of a communist government model upon their society. It is rampant – and it was unmasked and thrust upon humanity when Barack Obama was elected president of the United States, and the baston of freedom was turned into an oppressive force.

When Obama, the first openly socialist leader of America, worried publicly about the people and their affinity for their “guns and their religion” he joined historic figures such as Chairman Mao of China and Josef Stalin of Russia to carry the communist revolution into the 21st century. In Mao’s China, political power came out of the barrel of a gun, and the government owned all the guns. In Soviet Russia, Stalin made sure no one attended church and lived to tell about it.

Obama eventually was followed into the White House by Joe Biden who truly epitomizes the communist model of a “useful idiot.” If the revolutionaries have their way, another useful idiot, Kamala Harris, will occupy space while the bureaucracy fulfills its dreams of absolute control over humanity.

For America to be governed by the bureaucracy, censorship of the internet is essential. Several generations of college-educated reporters have co-opted freedom of the press. Technology has wiped out the community newspaper model and forced the amalgamation of larger media units with no ties to the people.

The battle of ideas has shifted to the internet. When one accesses the internet it is like walking into the university library with the intent to read all the books. Does it matter which book you choose to read first?

The task is so great, there is so much to absorb, one must pass judgment on the works of the authors and become selective. If an author has written six books and the first one you read sucks, you may pass on the other five. If all the books on all the shelves contained identical content, the library would hold no value.

That is precisely what would result from a government-directed purge of “disinformation” and “misinformation.” It would not be sufficient for government to label ideas false. Stage 2 would be to create a body of law to prevent “mal-information,” which means ideas would be criminalized. America is in the midst of stage 2 now.

The third and final step would be to direct the public to demand words and the meaning of words be redefined. This final step would have to be enforced by expelling people who refused to conform to the verbiage of the language arbitrators. You will use the words “he” and “she” as government says each may be used, or you will lose your job, your reputation will be destroyed, and you will be banished to the forest and left to die.

Note in its rush to monopolize power, the U.S. government is imposes stages 2 and 3 simultaneously.

A library has value only so long as each book in its collection is unique. Likewise, language is of value only so long as it does not become repetitive.

Ultimately, books or no books, internet or no internet, freedom cannot be sustained unless government is first restrained. Restraint comes when the citizen says “no” to government.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!