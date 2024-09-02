Note: Prophecy expert and bestselling author Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s latest book releases today. The following excerpt is from “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days,” which delves into questions like: Is there more to the world than meets our eyes – another realm that’s transforming our world at this very moment? Is there an ancient vision that unlocks what is really happening to our world and what is yet to come? Is there a dangerous force from ancient times that is now operating in the world and determining the course of world events? Did a 3,000-year-old mystery actually foretell the invasion of Israel by Hamas down to the year – and even the exact date?



Cahn has spoken at the United Nations, on Capitol Hill, to members of Congress, and to millions around the world. Every one of his books, starting with “The Harbinger” onward, has been a New York Times bestseller.

Exclusive to WND, following are chapters 1 and 2 of “The Dragon’s Prophecy.”

Behind the perceivable realm lies another, beyond our ability to measure or quantify. Behind the history of this world lies another, unrecorded, unrecited, unknown. And behind that which moves and transforms the world lie unseen forces, causes, and agents, undying and primeval.

Could such things actually lie behind specific events of the modern world?

Have we been given warnings concerning such things in the writings of past ages, warnings of one specific force and agent?

And could that force and agent lie behind the rise of wars, evils, and calamities?

Could it have orchestrated an event that recently shocked our world, and did that event contain a mystery concerning the end of the age?

Are we all players in a mystery that began long before we were born, that has spanned the ages, and has, in modern times, threatened the future of our planet?

Was it all foretold in the words of an ancient prophecy? Are we living in the last of days? What does the future hold, and where does it all lead? What is the mystery of the Dragon?

And what does all this have to do with you who are now reading these words?

This book will answer those questions and in the process reveal the mysteries of …

the dark resurrection,

the return of the Sea Peoples,

the revenge of the three thousand,

the black Sabbath,

the Shephelah,

the Dragon’s holiday,

the secret on the mount,

the 18,263rd day,

the colors of the apocalypse,

the Beast,

the ancient vision that unlocks what is taking place in our world and what is yet to come,

and more.

It all began on a Friday night in October.

OCTOBER

This was not the book I had planned to write. That book was to be the sequel to “The Return of the Gods.” But what happened across the world would combine with a strong leading in my spirit that the book I was about to write was for a future time. Another mystery was now to be opened. It was October. I was preparing the message to share at the Friday night service of the worship center I lead in Wayne, New Jersey, Beth Israel. I was led to speak on one of the mysteries from the previous book I had written, which had just been released a month earlier, “The Josiah Manifesto.”

The following morning, Hamas would launch a mass invasion from the Gaza Strip into the land of Israel. Israel would be taken by surprise. What happened that day would shock the sensibilities of many around the world. It would also be the manifestation of the mystery I had shared the night before.

The mystery foreshadowed a coming event: It foretold that Israel would be attacked by its enemies. The attack would involve a massive ground invasion, the first such invasion in half a century. It would catch the nation by surprise. Though there would be warnings of its coming, the warnings would not be taken seriously. The invasion would happen on the Sabbath, the Hebrew day of rest. It would take place on one of the sacred appointed times of God, given in the Torah. It would lead to war. It would happen on the first Saturday of October of 2023. It would all come to pass the morning after I shared the mystery’s foundation and parameters. In this book I will share how the mystery foreordained and foretold exactly what would take place and when.

That night and what followed would lead to the opening of a mystery that began in ancient times and lay behind the events of modern times.

Order a copy of Jonathan Cahn’s latest book, “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days.”