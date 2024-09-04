The 2024 presidential race is suddenly a family affair, as relatives of Tim Walz, the Democratic running mate of Kamala Harris, are going public with their support for former President Donald Trump.

One image circulating online shows eight Walz family members wearing T-shirts for Trump, as they’re gathered under a Trump 2024 banner.

BREAKING: Kamala’s running mate Tim Walz’ family in Nebraska released this photo endorsing @realDonaldTrump. Walz brother publicly criticized Tim on FB saying he is ‘not the type of character’ who should make decisions about the future pic.twitter.com/3uStRUjESY — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 4, 2024

That photograph, first shared by a family friend, was later posted by Charles W. Herbster, a former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate and ally of Trump.

Herbster’s original caption stated: “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Trump subsequently posted it on his Truth Social profile.

Newsweek reports: “When asked about the authenticity of the picture, a representative for Herbster told Newsweek that those in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather’s brother and that it was shared by a family friend. The family gave Herbster permission to publish it online.”

Meanwhile, Tim Walz’s older brother Jeff Walz posted comments on Facebook scorching the Minnesota governor.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff wrote of his brother Friday evening.

“My family wasn’t given any notice thst [sic] he was selected and denied security the days after,” he added.

“Help MAGA … Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him…; Help save this country….,” a Trump fan wrote on Jeff’s post.

“I’ve thought hard about doing something like that!” Jeff replied. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.

“The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Jeff Walz told NewsNation he was merely trying to clarify to family and friends that he’s not on board with his brother’s politics, and wasn’t looking to influence voters.

“It wasn’t my intent, it wasn’t our intent as a family, to put something out there to influence the general public,” Jeff said Tuesday.

“I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends.”

“I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies.”

NewsNation reported “the ‘stories’ he could tell about his brother were simply family anecdotes, such as Tim vomiting in the car on family trips, not stories political in nature.”

“Nobody wanted to sit with him, because he had car sickness and would always throw up on us, that sort of thing,” Jeff said. “There’s really nothing else hidden behind there. People are assuming something else. There’s other stories like that, but I think that probably gives you the gist of it.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!