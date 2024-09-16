America’s failing public schools and failing higher education system have resulted in successive generations each one more constrained by the devolvement of common sense, historical revisionism and mind-crippling mobile gadgetry. The idea of thinking for one’s self is considered operose. This is particularly evident when it comes to the deciphering of political content and reporting regarding President Trump.

Let’s go back a few years to the 1992 presidential election and the late Ross Perot.

Ross Perot was a self-made billionaire. Many today would dismiss his candidacy as the effort of a loon with a massive ego. They’re clueless to the fact that by May of ’92 he actually led in the polls in states such as Texas and California.

Mr. Perot dropped out of the presidential race in July; accusations were made that George H.W. Bush’s campaign had threatened to sabotage his daughter’s wedding and disrupt his family. He also accused Bush of hiring an ex-CIA employee to wiretap his computerized stock-trading program and ruin him.

The Bush cabal quickly circled the wagons and started the “he’s crazy and delusional” anti-Perot campaign. “Preposterous,” said Marlin Fitzwater, Bush’s spokesman, in response to Perot’s dirty-tricks allegations. Margaret Tutwiler, the White House communications director, declared: “It’s all loony.” Bobby R. Burchfield, general counsel for the Bush campaign, claimed he had investigated Perot’s charges and “There is absolutely nothing to them.” Personally, I have not seen nor read anything that would dissuade me that Ross Perot wasn’t telling the truth. In the subsequent attempts to discredit Perot, what was conveniently overlooked by the media zeitgeist of the day was that Bush had been the director of the CIA, before riding the coattails of President Reagan to become president himself.

My dear friend Herman Cain, who sadly passed from this earth much too soon, was I believe on his way to securing the Republican presidential nomination in 2012. But, Republican dirty tricksters (read: Karl Rove) reared their ugly heads and smeared him with lies of sexual misconduct, which ultimately caused Herman to withdraw from the presidential primary.

But, President Trump is cut from a different mold. He’s a bare-knuckle brawler from Queens, New York. The word quit isn’t in his vocabulary. He’s everything the elites on both sides of the aisle hate. He’s confident, he’s a graduate from Wharton School of Business, one of the most difficult business schools in the world to be accepted into.

President Trump is an outsider. While peers and dictators alike respect him throughout the world, he is hated by neo-Leninists in America.

His reputation as a real estate magnate is legendary. As I have said many times, the New York real estate industry and the casino gaming industry are the most corrupt industries in the world, and after years upon years of his enemies spying, private detectives, regulatory agency requirements, he and his businesses are without blemish. He’s honest; you can bet if he weren’t, both Republicans and Democrats alike would have found concrete evidence juxtaposed to the fake charges Soros-funded losers invented in attempt to drive him from the presidential race. The charges brought by Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James are the errands of the foolish. If the charges they brought were valid, Republicans and Democrats alike would have used them to prevent President Trump from entering the 2016 race.

Donald Trump is hated because he represents everything We the People desire and the elites find bête noire. He loves America and is unapologetically loyal to the people of America.

Instead of listening to the hellish detractors of President Trump, we should be challenging them regarding why it’s a bad thing to put America and her people first. We should be challenging the bureaus of agitprop that masquerade as bastions of integrity as to when the surrender of our sovereignty vis-`-vis open borders became beneficial to the nation. We should ask how it benefits We the People to have our loved ones being slaughtered on foreign soil for the financial gain of Washington politicians, Blackrock and Blackwater PMC? We should ask why President Trump is wrong to utilize our natural resources to become the No. 1 exporter of oil and gas in the world, and to bring our gas and energy costs down.

Ultimately, the government secret agencies have no choice but to try to assassinate President Trump. He threatens everything they plot against We the People. Trump is a threat to their global money laundering, corrupt and rigged elections and the consistent violation of our Constitution by the very people elected, who have promised under oath to support same.

I say they will fail in their attempts to destroy President Trump, because I firmly believe the very hand of God rests upon him. No man withstands all he has gone through to serve the people and our country without taking a salary, except the hand of God is upon him.

Let us pray for his continued safety and that of his family and staff. Let us turn out en masse to vote. Let us volunteer our time to drive people to the polls and make sure our families, relatives, friends and neighbors are registered.

We need an outsider who loves America and doesn’t have to reinvent himself every election cycle.