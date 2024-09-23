A trial date has been scheduled on July 20, 2026, for a case triggered by shooting death, by a police officer, of Ashli Babbitt, one of the protesters who went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest the decision by Congress to legitimize the presidential election victory for Joe Biden.

Michael Byrd, then an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police, shot and killed her while she was inside the building.

His fatal attack came, apparently, with no warning or notice.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch is helping in the case, on behalf of Babbitt’s husband, Aaron.

The group said Judge Ana C. Reyes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia scheduled the date, and confirmed a request may be made to move the case to California, where Babbitt’s family lives.

“Ashli Babbitt’s family is relieved Ashli’s case is moving forward to trial on all fronts,” Tom Fitton, of Judicial Watch, said. “They seek justice and accountability for Ashli’s violent and lawless death at the hands of U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Byrd.”

The violence happened on January 6, 2021, as supporters of President Donald Trump opposed the certification of Biden’s victory.

Babbitt was among members of a crowed trying to get into a U.S. House room near the actual chamber.

The complaint charges Babbitt was unarmed and held her hands up as she entered the area, but was shot and killed anyway.

The case charges, “Byrd later confessed that he shot Ashli before seeing her hands or assessing her intentions or even identifying her as female. Ashli was unarmed. Her hands were up in the air, empty, and in plain view of Lt. Byrd and other officers in the lobby.”

Further, it charges Byrd was not in uniform and did not identify himself as an officer.

Babbitt, 35, owned and operated a pool business with her husband, but traveled alone to Washington to attend a rally featuring President Trump at the time.

WND previously reported the judge earlier refused to dismiss the case.

After she was shot, the FBI opened a criminal investigation of Babbitt and at the same authorities refused to prosecute Byrd for the shooting.