(FOX BUSINESS) — One of the world’s biggest consulting and accounting firms plans to monitor its employees’ locations to ensure compliance with a stricter return-to-office policy set to take effect next year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, known as PwC, announced that its U.K. branch is “placing more emphasis on in-person working.” It initiated a new policy that requires staff to spend at least three days a week, or 60% of their time, in the office or with clients. That’s up from the previously mandated two to three days in the office or with clients, according to the firm.

In an internal email, staffers were told that the company would be sharing their location data with them on a monthly basis, a PwC spokesperson told FOX Business.