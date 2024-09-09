A new task force assembled by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 to consider “threats” against election workers and officials across the nation has reviewed 2,000 cases since it was created in 2021, a new report explains.

And 1,140 of those came from one source, the leftist secretary of state in the leftist administration in Colorado, Jena Griswold.

It is in a report from Colorado Peak Politics that explains further of all of those 1,140 complaints formally submitted by Griswold, only one has resulted in a conviction.

The report explained, “This isn’t the Wild Wild West anymore or even the 1980s. It’s not okay to spout off and threaten to kick everyone’s a** who pisses you off. But just so we’re clear, thin-skinned elected officials like Griswold shouldn’t burden law enforcement to investigate the thousands of crank calls or nasty online comments about their person.

“Elected officials should expect their constituents aren’t always going to agree with them, and as Americans are, can sometimes be quite annoying about it. It’s critical that officials learn to tell the difference, for everyone’s safety,” the report said.

It explained even the single conviction that followed a Griswold complaint, “looks questionable.”

It was, in fact, Griswold who demanded lawmakers pay for a special security team for her, a demand that was denied.

The one case that resulted in a conviction, the report said, involved Kirk Wertz, 52, of Littleton, who in 2022 served 286 days in jail before being convicted of retaliation, a low-level felony. He then was given probation.

The report explained his “threat” wasn’t recorded, but went something like, “I’ve got a message for the secretary and want you to pass it along: The angel of death is coming for her in the name of Jesus Christ.”