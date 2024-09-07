President Trump has a debate coming up Tuesday night with Kamala Harris. Here is the shortest advice I’ve ever given.

Steve Jobs, the visionary and billionaire founder of Apple, followed this principle: Always KISS – Keep It Simple, Stupid!

Begin the debate, and end the debate, and every chance you get in between, too, by painting a picture with these questions.

President Trump should say:

Here are a few questions that you should think about when you fill out your ballot, and I want you to be 100% honest with yourself when you answer these simple questions.

Do you feel safer than four years ago?

Is your community safer today than four years ago?

Do you feel like your children are safer?

Are your children safer in school than four years ago? Are the schools better?

Are there less drugs on the streets than four years ago?

Is crime on your streets better than four years ago? Is there less theft in retail stores?

Do you feel safer stopped at red lights in your car?

Do you feel safer when out shopping?

Is the world a safer place? Do you feel World War III is a real possibility today? Do you fear nuclear Armageddon is a possibility today?

Is America’s border safer? More secure?

Do you feel good about millions of illegal aliens welcomed in by the Biden-Harris administration?

Have you seen or heard about all the rapes and murders of precious American women and children by illegal aliens? Does this worry you?

Or the alleged takeover of entire blocks in Colorado, Illinois and even Texas by Venezuelan gangs that make MS-13 look friendly? Do you feel good about this? Are you scared about how much worse this could get?

Do you remember this happening with me as president?

Do you understand that we are spending I think at least half a trillion dollars a year on illegal aliens who have invaded our country? What could we have done with that money to make your life better?

Do you feel good about $200 billion (and counting) of your money going to Ukraine? What could we have done with that money to make your life better?

Do you feel more prosperous than four years ago?

Is your paycheck going as far as four years ago?

Are your grocery prices better than four years ago?

Are your electric and gas bills better than four years ago?

Is the price of gas you put into your car better than four years ago?

Are the bills for your car insurance, home insurance and health insurance better than four years ago?

Can you afford to go out to eat more often than four years ago? Do you fear soon you won’t be able to afford going out to eat at all?

Are you able to save more than four years ago?

Is it easier for you to retire than four years ago?

Or does retirement seem further away than four years ago? Are you scared you may never be able to retire?

AND …

Overall, with everything in your life, and with everything going on in this country …

Are you better off today than four years ago?

Be honest, no matter your politics …

If your answer to any, or all of these questions is no …

Then it’s time for change.

Drastic change. Life or death change. Because your life, your children’s lives, your children’s future and the future of this country are all on the line.

I am that change …

Kamala says she’s “the change candidate.” She is right. She changed all of the safety, security and prosperity that I produced as president into this terrible hot mess, this terrible disaster, this terrible nightmare we are all experiencing.

And yes, she is the “change candidate” in another way: The inflation caused by the reckless policies of Biden-Kamala Harris administration has left you with “change.” For every dollar you had when I was president, now you have 70 cents – if you’re lucky.

How can she be “the change” when it’s her Biden-Harris administration that caused this nightmare?

How can she be “the change” when she caused the problems?

If she has any solutions for this disaster, why didn’t she implement them at any time over the past four years? She’s the one in power. She’s the one running the country. She could implement them right now.

She has no answers. She has no solutions. She feels your pain, because she’s the one causing it!

I was your president when America was prosperous and safe and your border secure, and inflation was 0, and interest rates were among the lowest ever, and your energy bills were low, and your grocery bills were low, and crime was low. and we had peace all over the world.

Life was good … and it can be again. With President Donald J. Trump!

That’s all President Trump has to say and do: Paint a picture of four years ago versus today. Keep repeating the questions. Let the voters decide. Everyone with a brain will understand.