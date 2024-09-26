(FOX NEWS) – A rural region in Spain is paying remote workers $16,000 to relocate and conduct business in a rolling green valley, just under three hours from Madrid. And it’s not the only country offering workers and entrepreneurs money to move — the list of countries seeking “digital nomads” is growing.

Last month, the Regional Government of Extremadura, an autonomous community located in the central-western Iberian Peninsula, announced its new “Live in Ambroz” program, designed to attract remote workers by offering about $16,620 in grants if they commit to living and working there for at least two years.

“This phenomenon is going to change where people live, and it’s going to change the spatial distribution of talent,” Prithwiraj Choudhury, a professor at Harvard Business School in Boston, told Fox News Digital.