Kamala Harris’ plans to attack gun owners, as she outlined when she was a prosecutor in California, is a preview of her agenda for totalitarianism, according to commentator Tucker Carlson.

WND already has reported on her proclamation that any time they wanted, police could walk into a home and check whether the resident was doing what they wanted with his or her guns.

Now Carlson has commented: “This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done.”

This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” pic.twitter.com/waFmXnk6Y4 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 18, 2024

Social media commenters responded with:

“This is the most insane thing shes every said… AND THAT’S SAYING A LOT.”

“Kamala Harris literally said they will be doing a gun confiscation. What’s it going to take for everyone to realize these people are straight up communists and they are coming for our guns, our free speech and all our constitutional rights. Democrats are domestic terrorists.”

“This is a red line they are crossing.”

A report from Shore News Network explained, “As San Francisco’s district attorney, Kamala Harris made headlines in 2007 when she told legal gun owners that authorities could ‘walk into’ their homes to inspect whether they were storing firearms properly, under a law she helped draft. During a press conference in May of that year, Harris explained, ‘Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe.'”

The report pointed out, “Now, legal gun owners across America are waiting to see if she would enact a federal law that allows police to enter any legal gun owner’s home at any time, to perform a gun safety inspection.”

It pointed out Harris has worked on developing penalties for gun owners who don’t store their firearms as she wants.

“The bill also included broader gun control measures, such as requiring gun distributors to submit an inventory to the police chief every six months and banning the possession of guns in public housing, even if they were legally owned.”

Those issues already are law in San Francisco, the report noted.

“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible” – Kamala Harrispic.twitter.com/H8pWfmouXX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2024

Harris also has talked about taking action against gun owners by executive order, and not waiting for Congress to make such actions legal.

Harris told people she would do an EO and take action on guns….no guessing. pic.twitter.com/ETNSy4ej3s — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 18, 2024

Kamala: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” She’s an anti-gun RADICAL. pic.twitter.com/CTcyGgrJEf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

It was Fox News that reported:

As San Francisco’s district attorney, Kamala Harris told legal gun owners in her community that authorities could “walk into” their homes to inspect whether they were storing their firearms properly under a new law she helped draft. The remarks came during a press conference introducing legislation that Harris helped draft, which sought to impose penalties for gun owners who fail to store their firearms properly at home. The bill, which at the time had just been introduced to the city’s board of supervisors, was ultimately signed into law a few months later by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom. It was bundled with other gun control provisions, including a new requirement for legal gun distributors to submit an inventory to the chief of police every six months, and a ban on possessing guns – even legally – in public housing. “San Francisco now has the strictest anti-gun laws in the county,” Newsom said when he signed the new laws.

Believe them when they tell you. Harris says that she thinks confiscating your firearms is a “great idea” and if Congress doesn’t act on it during the first 100 days of her administration, she’ll take “executive action”. pic.twitter.com/Swpuv1qIVs — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 30, 2024

Most recently, Harris is claiming there’s a need for an “assault weapons” ban although there’s no such thing as an “assault weapon” and it’s a term commonly used by leftists to try to make firearms appear bad.

Kamala Harris: I am a gun owner Kamala Harris: We’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away from them Also Kamala Harris: But we do need an assault weapons ban This video is the very definition of rules for thee’ but not for me pic.twitter.com/WmUspUBsne — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 17, 2024