U.S. Sen Tom Cotton, R-Ark., confronted CNN correspondent Dana Bash Sunday over allegations of election interference tied to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

The discussion quickly escalated as Cotton accused Bash and her colleagues of perpetuating misinformation that influenced the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During the segment, Bash referenced a recent Department of Justice report alleging that Russian operatives had funded conservative media influencers through Tenet Media to sway American voters.

Last week, the Biden-Harris Regime announced it was launching a “whole government action” to purge so-called ‘Russian propaganda’ and ‘disinformation’ ahead of the 2024 election.

The Department of Justice announced that employees from Russia Today’s media outlet had invested in a $10 million scheme to create and distribute content to U.S. audiences with hidden Russian government messaging.

According to the Biden DOJ, the RT employees paid Tenet Media, a media startup company linked to conservative heavyweights Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, Dave Rubin, Lauren Southern, and Tayler Hanson.

“How concerned are you that right-wing influencers, people who do have an impact on your constituents, are being funded, either directly or indirectly, by the Russian government in order to make an impact on this election?” she asked.

But Cotton quickly shifted the conversation back to a much bigger scandal—the 2020 election’s media blackout of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which had the full backing of mainstream networks and over 50 former intelligence officials, including those with close ties to the Biden family.

Dana Bash’s ex-husband, Jeremy Bash, was among the 51 intelligence officials who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Jeremy Bash was the chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense under Barack Obama.

“First off, Dana, we haven’t been in session, so I haven’t seen any intelligence about this matter. I haven’t seen the allegations I’ve read in the newspaper,” said Cotton.

“People should not knowingly take money from the government of Russia, or Iran, or China, or any other adversarial nation to try to influence the election. But I also think it’s fair to say that a few memes or videos in the vast sea of political commentary are not going to make much of a difference in this election, nor have they in past elections as well.”

“What did make a difference in the last election were the lies about Hunter Biden’s laptop that more than four dozen former intelligence officials lied about in the middle of that campaign. Most networks, including this one, bought that lie, hook, line, and sinker. That did make a difference.”

WATCH:

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA: State-Media correspondent Dana Bash uses DOJ-supplied narrative to question Tom Cotton on Putin “using right-wing influencers to affect an election.” Cotton responds with the Hunter Laptop media coverup, to which Bash has no answer (her ex-husband was part… pic.twitter.com/diTK710c8Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

