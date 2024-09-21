(SLAY NEWS) – In a major study conducted on behalf of an Australian Federal Court, one of the world’s leading molecular virologists has confirmed that Covid mRNA shots cause cancer.

Dr. David Speicher discovered that the “vaccines” contain unusually high levels of cancer-causing synthetic elements. During independent testing commissioned for a federal court case, Dr. Speicher revealed synthetic plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid “vaccine” vials.

The levels detected far exceeded the regulatory limit set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) – Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Experts have repeatedly warned that plasmid DNA contamination in Covid shots is responsible for the global surge in cancers among the vaccinated.