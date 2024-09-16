How a man could carry a rifle to within a couple of hundred yards of President Donald Trump on a golf course now is the subject of not one or two, but four investigations by different agencies.

And a key question needing an answer is how the suspect, Ryan Routh, 58, apparently knew of the golf outing, its timing and locations, when that even had not been publicized.

A report from the Washington Examiner notes within hours of the Secret Service spotting a rifle barrel in the golf course bushes and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, the FBI, Secret Service, state of Florida and Congress all had confirmed investigations.

The FBI said, “The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Further, the Secret Service is reviewing its own conduct, which is especially significant in light of the fact it’s the second such attempt on Trump’s life in just a matter of weeks.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also confirmed an independent Florida investigation into the shooting, explaining, “The state of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club. The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

And finally, a congressional task force reviewing the facts surrounding the July assassination attempt, at a rally in Butler, Pa., said it is expanding its work.

Committee chief Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, a leftist Democrat from Colorado, asked for a briefing.

“The Task Force is monitoring this attempted assassination of former President Trump in West Palm Beach this afternoon. We have requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about what happened and how security responded,” a joint statement explained.

A key question is how Trump’s actions were known, if in fact they were.

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker said it appears there may have been insider information, as the golf outing had not been planned or announced in advance.

The Daily Mail reported the golf outing “was not publicly known about as it was a last-minute decision.”

A reporter, Marc Caputo, said in the report, “Leading up to this, the former president had been subject to some critical coverage in the news media for stoking some conspiracy theories about the first attempt and now that the second one came along, it’s going to be had to convince him that there’s not some deeper, darker force at work.”

In fact, Democrats for years already repeatedly have characterized Trump as a “Hitler,” a dictator who would destroy people and never leave power, a scheme that without a doubt could trigger extremists to believe in an attack on Trump they would be “saving” the nation or the world from a horrible fate.

Commentator Charlie Kirk wondered: “President Trump’s round of golf was NOT on any public schedule. How did the suspect know Trump was golfing there today? How did he get a semi-automatic rifle so close to the president?”

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker says Trump golf course attacker Ryan Routh may have had insider information on Trump's schedule.

Further, there are hints that the suspect may have had a link to a neo-Nazi group in Ukraine, where Routh had traveled and for whom he had been recruiting fighters. That neo-Nazi group, in turn, may have connections to the CIA.

A mercenary who has ties to Ukraines neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, which has ties to the CIA.

Even more, Routh recently had self-published a nearly 300-page book online explaining he’d like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin assassinated, and seems to hope for Trump’s assassination.

Shooter Ryan Routh writes in his 291 page book that he'd like to see Putin assassinated, seems to hope for Trump's assassination as well, and calls for the US to "instigate" a nuclear war with Russia