In a stunning revelation about how she would like to exercise a dictatorial control over Americans and their ideas, twice-failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has called for jail for those with ideas that differ from hers.

In an interview she was addressing her concerns about those who were “boosting Trump back in 2016.”

“But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda. Uh. And whether they should be civilly or even in some cases criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrence….”

Of course, back in 2016, it was her campaign that funded the creation of a long list of lies about then-candidate Donald Trump, called the Steele Dossier, which she and other Democrats then promoted to try to defeat the eventual GOP president.

One of the claims was that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia against Clinton in the race, a claim that was debunked by a years-long special counsel investigation.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton suggests jailing Americans for posting "misinformation" "There needs to be deterrence"

Social media responses immediately pointed out how the Democrat was projecting onto her opponents what she had done, with a meme with the statement “Trump kept kids in cases,” and Barack Obama admitting, “That was me.” Further was “Trump colluded with Russia” and the response from Clinton, “That was me.” And finally, “Trump blackmailed Ukraine!” with the response from Joe Biden, “That was me.”

A commentary at Twitchy said, “As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton openly called for the jailing of Americans who post ‘misinformation’. Misinformation. Right. Gosh, wonder who gets to decide what is and isn’t misinformation …”

“In other words, Hillary wants the American people to be afraid of the government. How very Democrat/Authoritarian of her. Almost as if she does not want the little people knowing the truth. Keep in mind, this is the same woman who funded the Russian hoax and has done nothing but push misinformation herself for years and years (decades).”

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter, made it X, and has worked to restore free speech there, commented: “Troubling.”

Real Clear Politics reported Clinton’s comments were to MSNBC leftist Rachel Maddow, who claimed the Kremlin is “interfering” “in yet another presidential election cycle on Trump’s behalf.”

Clinton said, “So, I think it’s important to indict the Russians, just as Mueller indicted a lot of Russians who were engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016. But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda. And whether they should be civilly or even in some cases criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrence, because the Russians are unlikely, except in a very few cases, to ever stand trial in the United States. They’re not going to be going to a country where they can be extradited or even returning to the United States, unless they are very foolish.”