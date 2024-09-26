(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a New York City appeals court Thursday that the nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment against the former president stemmed from a “clear-cut” violation of the statute of limitations and that the costly judgment should be overturned.
D. John Sauer, Trump’s lawyer, told a five-judge panel during oral arguments that the case brought by Attorney General Letitia James was not brought in a timely manner and that it serves as a “crippling” penalty for the Trump Organization’s decades-old financial statements, which Justice Arthur Engoron found last September were illegally inflated.
“This case involves a clear-cut violation of the statute of limitations and relevant case law,” Sauer said. Trump was not in attendance for the proceeding.
