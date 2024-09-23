At his rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, Sept. 21, Donald Trump discussed why women should vote for him instead of Harris. I enjoyed the Saturday event in person, seated in the Trump family section near some of the president’s grandchildren.

Trump said that under Biden/Harris crime increased about 40%, according to the latest statistics released by the Justice Department. That is contrary to data from the FBI (what else is new?), which excluded stats from large cities like L.A., NYC and San Francisco, and excluded thefts under $1,000 in many states.

He added that the number of illegal aliens in the U.S. under Biden/Harris is about 20 million, 325,000 illegal immigrant children are lost (sex trafficking, slave labor, dead), inflation on food is up by 30% on some products to more than 60% on others, gasoline is up 50% under Biden/Harris, and mortgage payments have doubled for new mortgages and for adjustable rate mortgages.

A single woman/mother needs more than another $1,100 per month to cover the increased prices under Biden/Harris for the same products, services, rent or mortgage as under Trump.

Giving people $25,000 for down payments on homes does not help with the real problem. Home buyers cannot afford the monthly costs for homeownership from increased mortgage payments to increased energy costs, increased maintenance costs and higher homeowner’s insurance.

Harris missed the mark with her $25,000 for a down payment. Increased monthly costs are the issue, not down payments. This is just one more example of how Harris does not understand this American capitalistic economy.

For women: Our cities are not as safe, immigrants are taking jobs, and costs are overwhelming for goods, food, transportation, child care and housing – all due to the inflation that was caused by increased government spending and increased oil prices under Biden/Harris.

Trump then discussed last week’s interview of Harris by Oprah. He showed a portion of the interview on the jumbotron where a couple in the crowd at the interview asked how Harris planned to bring down prices. Harris went into another word salad about how she understood how they felt, how prices increased 40 and 50% for average Americans, but never answered the actual question about how she planned to lower prices. Harris never took any responsibility for increased illegal immigration and higher prices over the last 45 months during Biden/Harris.

If Harris understands that prices are too high under her administration, then why hasn’t she done anything about it in the last 45 months? Why hasn’t she done anything about the border in the last 45 months?

Are women voters so naive to fall for that, that Kamala understands how average Americans feel, without providing any actual answers about how she plans to bring down prices and what she plans to do to end illegal immigration?

Oprah did her best to help Harris by offering her own answers and changing the subjects when Harris had no answers, but it did not work. Harris did not answer many questions; she deflected, just like she did in the debate. She just repeated her rehearsed sympathy statements without any solutions.

Trump asked the audience in Wilmington why women are voting for Harris. She is so incompetent, so ignorant about economic issues, a failure for the last 45 months with the economy, inflation and the border.

Are women voting for Harris purely because she is a woman? Because of the gender card? Based on her abject failure as vice president, there can’t be any other reason.