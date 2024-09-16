President Donald Trump, having survived on Sunday what apparently was a second assassination attempt within just months, is openly blaming the horrific rhetoric unleashed again him, and his fans, by Democrats, specifically Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, for “bullets flying.”

In a Truth Social statement, he said, ‘The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.”

He continued, “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”

Actually, Democrats for years already have claimed publicly that Trump is a “Hitler” and that he must be stopped.

“Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump’s statement said

A report at the Washington Examiner noted Trump said in an interview that the suspect in the latest attack, Ryan Routh, “He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it. …Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

Multiple investigations are under way into the Sunday attempt, and the suspect already has been caught, jailed, and charged with various counts.

Trump survived the first assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania., in July.

Trump warned that Democrats have deliberately moved into dangerous territory with their rhetoric.

“These are people who want to destroy our country. They do it with a combination of rhetoric and lawsuits they wrap me up in. These are the things that dangerous fools, like the shooter, listen to — that is the rhetoric they listen to, and the same with the first one.”

“They use highly inflammatory language,” he said. “I can use it, too, far better than they can, but I don’t,” he said.

Kamala Harris, after the latest threat to Trump, claimed to be disturbed.

“I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,” she claimed.

WND reported only months ago about confirmation from the New York Post about schemes to label Trump as a “Hitler.”

“White House staffers and campaign aides first started using the term after Trump dined with rapper Kanye West and notorious Holocaust skeptic and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate two days before Thanksgiving in 2022,” Politico reported.

The Post report said that prompted White House staffers to start referring to Trump as “Hitler Pig.”

“Why do Biden and other top Democrats continually compare Donald Trump to Hitler, and not only that, but also slander his supporters as Nazis and fascists?” asks author and WND Vice President and Managing Editor David Kupelian. “They do it because, if Trump really were another Hitler, and if Christian conservatives really were Nazis and fascists, then all the normal rules of society – all laws, all moral standards, all boundaries – would vanish, which is exactly how the radical Left likes things: No rules.

“Of course,” he adds, “their premise is insane: Adolf Hitler murdered 11 million people, Donald Trump murdered zero. Yet in their minds, they’re in a war against Hitler. In which case it becomes not only morally permissible – but a moral imperative – for them to daily lie, bribe, steal, censor, rig elections and much more, if doing so enables them to get rid of Hitler and save millions of innocent lives.”

The real Hitler, of course, personified evil.

Not that Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong were lightweights when it came to killing, both having been assigned responsibility for the deaths of millions, too. But when mass murder is mentioned, many in the civilized world today think Hitler, who, in fact, ordered the deaths of millions of innocents, and not just Jews.

Kupelian, in a widely cited commentary on the topic of Democrats calling Trump “Hitler,” explained, “Biden’s blatant dishonesty is just part of a much larger pattern of Democrats continuously tying President Trump to Hitler, the single most detested genocidal monster in human history.”

He noted that ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Trump’s decision to use federal law enforcement agents to secure a federal building under siege from violent radicals as his use of “stormtroopers.”

And there was then-House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s claim Trump’s use of federal law enforcement against rioters amounted to “Gestapo activities.”

He documents how even before Trump was elected, “no fewer than five different Washington Post writers likened candidate Donald Trump to Hitler.”

And when Trump was sworn into office, MSNBC host Chris Matthews said his speech was “Hitlerian.”

And then-Democrat presidential candidate “Beto” O’Rourke likened the Trump administration to “the Third Reich.”

“Consider that the only truly moral and courageous response to the real Adolf Hitler during the real Third Reich was to try to kill him. There were 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and all of the participants – who were eventually executed, including the beloved Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, hanged by the Nazis for his role in the ’20 July plot’ – are today universally regarded as heroes and martyrs. Therefore, comparing Trump to Hitler constitutes an insidious invitation to any of the countless violent leftwing crazies out there to attempt to assassinate the president, just like the ‘Bernie Bro’ who shot at multiple Republican congressmen at a 2017 charity baseball practice, almost killing and gravely wounding Rep. Steve Scalise.”

The commentary explained, “If you were truly fighting a genocidal monster like Hitler, almost nothing would be out of bounds for you. Essentially there would be no rules – and that’s exactly the way the left likes it. No rules. In a civilizational battle against an almost supernaturally evil psychopath like Adolf Hitler, the normal rules of civil society are suspended. If you had lived in Nazi Germany during the Third Reich, would you have illegally stuffed the ballot box (if hypothetically such an opportunity presented itself) to remove Hitler? Of course you would; any other response would be immoral. Would you have lied, cheated and stolen if it would have defeated Hitler and saved millions of lives? Of course you would.”

I said it before and I’ll say it again: Barack Obama was the FIRST one who compared Trump to Hitler. The entire hate campaign against Trump was started by Obama! https://t.co/yexJ8TDz8X — sen_2019 (@senW_2019) September 16, 2024

Here’s Claire McCaskill in a recent interview on MSNBC, saying President Trump is more dangerous than Mussolini and Hitler Ryan Wesley Routh tried to assassinate Trump bc of this type of deranged rhetoric Democrats own this attempted assassination

pic.twitter.com/fRmoDdRHDs — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) September 15, 2024

Kamala knows exactly what she’s doing. She compares Trump to Hitler. She says he’s a danger to democracy. Then, when someone takes a shot at him, she talks about non-violence. Naw. She needs people in a state of hysteria. She craves their violence. She incites it. https://t.co/Oih5yEP30L — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 15, 2024

We were taught in kindergarten that words have consequences. When you spend every moment of every day comparing Donald Trump to Hitler and calling him a “threat to democracy”, the result are two attempts to take his life by your supporters. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/vWHodmGPMm — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) September 16, 2024