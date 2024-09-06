New York Judge Juan Merchan created controversy for himself, and for President Donald Trump, by refusing to recuse himself from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s odd legal claims, including that misdemeanor business reporting violations in Trump’s businesses were felonies because of some other, undisclosed, crime.

Merchan pointedly stayed on the case despite the obvious conflict that was created when his daughter was being paid by Democrat political campaigns, including that of Trump’s 2024 election opponent, at the same time as her father was ruling against Trump in the courtroom.

Now Merchan is in more trouble: He’s being sued for concealing his financial records, which are required by law to be disclosed.

American First Legal confirmed it is suing the New York State Ethics commission and Merchan “for illegally concealing judge Merchan’s financial disclosures.”

Dan Epstein, America First Legal vice president, explained, “The law is clear that judicial financial disclosures must be released to the public. New York’s highest court has stated that such disclosures are necessary for parties before the courts to get a fair shake. The public needs to know what Judge Merchan is hiding or even if he failed to file financial disclosures at all.

”This is especially important given the fact that Merchan appears to have engaged in unlawful campaign contributions and is on the precipice of criminally sentencing the former president of the United States. Fundamental fairness dictates a resolution of America First Legal’s suit in its favor.”

The disclosures being sought are from 2018-2024.

New York law requires judges to file annual financial disclosures and those must be available for inspection on request.

AFL previously requested these disclosures on June 6, 2024, and has yet to hear back.

The legal team last month wrote to the commission promising legal action if the records remain concealed.

BREAKING: Judge Merchan is being *SUED* ahead of the criminal sentencing of Donald Trump. Merchan is being sued to release his financial disclosure forms, which may show conflict of interest in his handling of the high-profile case against the 2024 presidential candidate. The… pic.twitter.com/rXU21nPLis — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 5, 2024

At ResistTheMainstream was the comment that there remain “concerns about potential conflicts of interest, particularly regarding his daughter’s employment at a Democratic-affiliated firm.”

The report explained the background: “Merchan was the presiding judge who oversaw the six-week trial of former President Donald Trump in the New York v. Trump case. The trial resulted from a lengthy investigation conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. He has since appealed the decision and urged Merchan to overturn the verdict.”

The report explains Loren Merchan currently serves as the president of Authentic Campaigns, a company that has handled political work for prominent Democratic clients, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

”Clearly, Justice Merchan’s daughter and her clients stand to profit handsomely from lawfare against President Trump,” the lawsuit states. And the judge also has been caught contributing to Democrat causes, including Biden’s campaign, the case charges.

”The lawsuit states that in July 2023, the Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a caution to Merchan for making ‘improper political donations to the Biden campaign and Stop Republicans,’” the report said.