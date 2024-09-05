In a move that likely will attract a lot of support from voters who have been hit by those 20% inflation penalties courtesy of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime, President Donald Trump wants an audit.

Of the U.S. government.

The ENTIRE U.S. government.

To crack down on fraud, waste and worse, all of which costs voters their paychecks.

Is it the Post-Millennial that reported Trump promised a “Government Efficiency Commission” to audit and analyze the finances of the federal government – and all of its trillions of dollars in spending.

X Space chief Elon Musk had suggested the idea.

Trump: “At the suggestion of Elon Musk … I will create a Government Efficiency Commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government — and making recommendations for drastic reforms.” pic.twitter.com/tA8jwxjvSc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 5, 2024

Trump: Kamala wants to kill the economy pic.twitter.com/QKIxTi77ak — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 5, 2024

Trump: “My plan will rapidly defeat inflation” pic.twitter.com/NIZDY5iK4w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 5, 2024

Trump said, “I will create a Government Efficiency Commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government — and making recommendations for drastic reforms.”

He pointed out that Kamala Harris is inextricably linked to the policies and failures of the Biden-Harris administration and the 20% inflation they have produced to hurt Americans during her tenure.

And he warned Harris would double down if elected in November, with her promise of a corporate tax rate of 28%. Trump’s proposal is 15%.

He also warned of the Harris plan for a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains. That means some high-dollar voters would have to pay taxes on increase in their property or asset values, even though they’ve gotten none of that increase because they haven’t sold.

His economic plan, his supporters say, would bring inflation down rapidly and trigger a huge growth in the economy.

