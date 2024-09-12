President Donald Trump has delivered a devastating slam to Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential race, rejecting her demand for another debate.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

He continued on social media: “She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – it was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS.

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

BREAKING: Trump says he will not debate Kamala Harris a second time pic.twitter.com/o6xOnYnTRP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2024

At RedState was the comment: “This isn’t surprising. It also happens to be the right move. Trump gains nothing but getting on the stage with Harris again. If he shows up to the NBC News debate, the moderators are likely to be just as comically biased as David Muir and Linsey Davis.

“There’s also no reason to believe Trump would change his preparation and strategy in a second debate with the vice president. So what would be the point? Does America really need another three-on-one slap-fest that shows us nothing new about either candidate? Trump has already debated twice. There’s nothing else to learn about who he is or where he stands. On the other side, Harris isn’t going to suddenly start giving details about her policies, and that would be the only possible value to be found in holding another debate.”

After this week’s event on ABC, the network was deluged with criticism for the one-sided scheme it pursued, repeatedly correcting Trump but failing to even mention several egregious lies by Harris. The moderators failed to even mention the weeks-ago assassination attempt against Trump.

Leftists at the network, and some others, claimed Harris was a clear winner, but it appears voters saw it another way: Sixty percent of a focus group that started out undecided confirmed they were leaning toward Trump now, and polling showed many voters believed Trump won the debate, and their vote.

Even an analysis by ABC found that independent voters were lining up behind the GOP agenda, moving opposite the direction chosen by the Democrats.

The report continued, “Some polling has come out showing a Harris bump, but other polling has shown a Trump bump (including in Michigan). People can argue over what that means, which polls are right, which are wrong, etc. but it seems like the debate simply didn’t change the game.

“By next week, no one will be talking about it, and that’s a good thing for Trump. There’s zero reason for him to take the risk of giving Harris a second bite at the apple. Her campaign will call him a chicken, but who cares? No one is paying attention to press releases from the Harris campaign. Move on and focus on the issues that voters care about from now until election day.”