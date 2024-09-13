Former President Donald Trump proposed Thursday during a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, to eliminate taxes on overtime pay should he win the election this November.

Trump called for eliminating taxes on overtime wages for workers who work more than 40 hours a week. The former president said removing such taxes would bolster worker incentives and simplify recruitment for businesses.

“Today, I’m also announcing that, as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime. You know what that means? Think of that,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona. “That gives people more of an incentive to work, it gives the companies a lot, it’s a lot easier to get the people.”

BREAKING: President Trump announces he will eliminate ALL tax on overtime pay: “When you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free.” pic.twitter.com/TQAJQSL9qx — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2024

Trump delivered his pitch in the battleground state of Arizona, where Vice President Kamala Harris’s rise on the ticket has rendered the state — won by President Joe Biden by a mere 10,000 votes in 2020 — competitive for Democrats once again this year, according to CNN.

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them,” Trump said in the announcement. “Those are the people, they really work. They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators.”

This is not the first time Trump has proposed legislation benefiting the workforce. The former president announced his intentions in July to eliminate taxes on tips and proposed in September that seniors should be exempt from paying taxes on Social Security benefits, Fox News reported.

Harris made a similar pledge to eliminate taxes on tips in August 2024.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

