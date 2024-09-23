President Donald Trump has warned that Kamala Harris, the candidate who got the Democrat nomination to be president without a single primary vote, would be a threat to the existence of Israel, America’s key democratic ally in the Middle East.

A report in Israel365News explains his recent comments, where he said if Harris is elected, Israel would be “eradicated.”

“If I don’t win this election, Israel in my opinion will cease to exist within two years, and I believe I’m 100% percent right,” he said. “If I do win, Israel will be safe and secure, and we will stop the toxic poison of antisemitism from spreading all over America and all over the world. But if I don’t win, I believe Israel will be eradicated.”

Miriam Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the late casino billionaire, said Jewish voters have a “sacred duty” to support Trump, for “for everything he has done and trust in everything he will yet do.”

Prominent during Trump’s first term in the White House were the Abraham Accords, a series of peace agreements involving Israel and several of its Arab neighbors, some of whom previously warred with Israel.

“We Jews are a purposeful people, and President Trump is [a] purposeful man,” Adelson explained. “He is a true friend of the Jewish people.”

The report said Adelson is an Israeli-American physician and “is the wealthiest Israeli and the 52nd richest person in the world. She is a political megadonor to the Republican Party and one of the largest supporters of Donald Trump, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.”

She believes Trump should have “sweeping support” among U.S. Jews and Israelis and that Trump deserves a “Book of Trump” in the Bible due to his support for Israel.

She did, however, note that Trump might not have been quite accurate in his warning.

“Our people have one more secret,” she said, quoting from the Passover Haggadah to explain that people are given a promise in the Old Testament.

“And this [promise] is what has stood by our ancestors and us; for it was not only one man who rose up to destroy us: in every single generation people rise up to destroy us – but the Holy One, Blessed Be He, saves us from their hands,” she said.

In fact, famed messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, whose books have delivered to the world stunning revelations about current events and their impact, noted the same idea.

In his new book, “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Isreal, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days,” he notes the facts of history should raise concern among those who advocate for a diminished Israel, those who would decline to side with the Middle East democracy, those who would attack and slaughter its citizens without reason or warning, those who would take the side of the attackers, and those who would do nothing.

He said the most powerful forces around the globe across the ages have tried to destroy Israel, and failed. And then they have disappeared.

“The present and most powerful of the world empires, Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, and Rome, to name just a few, all sought to eradicate the children of Israel from the face of the earth and the name of Israel from Israel,” he points out. “But … The pharaohs are gone. Assyria lies in ruins. Babylon as fallen. Rome has crumbled. The Third Reich has been wiped off the earth. The Soviet Union has collapsed. All the enemies of Israel have fallen and have perished from the earth and will be no more.”

He continued, “The nation of Israel lives. Because the God of Israel lives. The Savior of Israel lives. The Messiah of Israel lives. The weakest and most vulnerable have, in the end, prevailed, and have proved the strongest of peoples. The most warred-against, embattled of nations has, in the end, proved the most enduring. And the most hopeless of nations has, in the end, become the epitome of hope. The nation that once dwelt among the ancient Egyptians, Assyrians, and Babylonians is, after the passing of ages, still as young and as full of life as it has ever been. It still defies the laws of nations. It still flouts the laws of history. And it still disobeys the laws of decay and death. Why? Because He Is God brought the nation of Israel into existence to bear witness of His existence. They are because He is. They exist because He exists. And they continue to exist because He yet still exists. They would survive despite the attempts of all hell to destroy them—because more real than any other reality is the reality of God, and more powerful than any power is the power of God. That they have survived against all odds and all hell is a cause for rejoicing.”

Cahn told WND in an interview that, “One of the most powerful evidences for God and encouragements for believers is Israel. God promised in Jeremiah that as long as natural order is preserved, the nation of Israel would not cease to be a nation for him.”