Former President Donald Trump held a roundtable Monday in Smithton, Pennsylvania, to discuss some of the pressing issues the U.S. is facing, and how the U.S. can better protect America’s food supply from China.

“We made a deal with China, was one of my best that I made, and I made a lot of good deals…but we had a specific deal with China, where they were gonna buy $50 billion worth of farm product, and it’s interesting how we got there, because when the negotiation was going on, and it was a nasty negotiation, and I said to the farmers, ‘just stick with me, because we’re gonna do it,'” Trump said.

Trump pointed out no one had negotiated for farmers before he became president, and he managed to bump up China’s agreement to $50 billion.

“The problem is, big problem, is now they don’t enforce it. I enforced it. Every single week I go into the office and say ‘how’s China doing?’ because you have to live up to that commitment…and they were doing good, ’cause they knew I was watching,” Trump said.

Trump said the amount of farm product that has been purchased by China is far lower than what was agreed during his term in office, and added the first thing he would do if he wins the presidential election in November is call Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It’s a shame, and that number is way lower than it’s supposed to be. So the first thing I’d do…probably my first call, I’m gonna call up President Xi, I’m gonna say ‘you have to honor the deal you made, we made a deal you’d buy $50 billion worth of American farm product,’ and I guarantee you he will buy it,” Trump said.

Trump noted the $50 billion farming deal was a penalty to China because they had taken advantage of American farmers for over 25 years.

“Biden and Harris, they’re never going to enforce anything… that group is a disaster, it’s a disaster for our country in so many ways, but certainly the farmers are one of those ways,” Trump said.