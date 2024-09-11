In trying to understand what similarities may exist in analyzing a list of the worst vice presidents in U.S. history, a common bond cannot be found between two of them – Kamala Harris and Dick Cheney. In fact, the two come across as very different, making Cheney’s recent announcement that he would vote for Harris in November most intriguing.

Let us examine what led to the competition of the two for the title of “worst” vice president and may have led to Cheney’s endorsement of Harris.

It was well-known during the presidency of George W. Bush (2001-2009) in which Cheney served as his vice president, that he aggressively sought out and exercised power over his boss on matters of state. Cheney, unlike Bush, had extensive experience in such issues and often became the de facto “shadow president.”

Cheney was knowledgeable and known to study briefings carefully that had been given to him by his staff – but, nonetheless, many of those decisions became publicly unpopular, like the second Iraq invasion. Two veteran reporters detailed Cheney’s power grab in their book, “Vice: Dick Cheney and the Hijacking of the American Presidency.”

As we examine Harris’ role as vice president under President Joe Biden, we see a totally contrary approach toward responsibility. She routinely rejected the power given to her by Biden and, not unlike an irresponsible student refusing to complete a long-term homework project, unsurprisingly has nothing to show for it. Her appointment as “border czar,” which Democrats now try to suggest never happened, is a perfect example of covering up the fact she failed to do her homework.

Harris has also been criticized by former staff members as she has suffered a 92% turnover rate in her office. (Only four out of an original staff of 47 remain today.) Claims include not only dysfunction, but unprofessionalism as well. She openly criticized her people for allegedly not performing their jobs – when, in fact, she was the non-performer. She often condemned them for failing to inform her on various issues when the failure was on her part for not reading briefings she was given.

Thus, the key difference between the two vice presidents is like night and day. Cheney became the most powerful one in history, effectively co-opting executive control over the U.S. government and performing unassigned responsibilities. Meanwhile, years later, we see in Harris a vice president who failed to perform the responsibilities she was given, becoming one of the least influential. This is despite her claim she was often the last one out of the room when it came to advising Biden.

What is remarkable about Harris is how one of the least popular U.S. vice presidents in history could increase her popularity simply by becoming the beneficiary of a Democratic Party coup three months ago that forced Joe Biden to withdraw, making her its presidential standard bearer. It is simply dumbfounding.

Such a development undoubtedly is more a reflection of U.S. voter fickleness than of any political prowess demonstrated by Harris. This is especially so since she has avoided interview opportunities like the plague, unwilling to discuss her positions on issues.

Her newfound popularity as a presidential candidate is quite a contrast to a poll taken two months before she became Biden’s replacement. It revealed, as vice president, she had a 39% popularity and 55% disapproval rating. But now, as the Democrats’ presidential candidate, a September New York Times poll suggests she is in a tight race with Donald Trump.

But why did Cheney endorse her?

The Cheney family experienced an intra-family feud after his younger daughter, Mary, came out as gay in 2004. Mary was not supported at the time by her older sister Liz, who had visions of running for political office, while her father, running for reelection with George W. Bush, adopted a middle-ground approach. The vice president made clear his views about gay marriage were personal, taking no political action to promote or undercut the issue, dismissing it as a states’ rights matter. Only after leaving office did he acknowledge support for same-sex marriage. Once in office, Liz too saw the light, indicating she was wrong to oppose it.

Liz’s political career began in 2016 when she was elected to represent a Wyoming at-large district, serving until she was pummeled in a 2022 primary election to a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate. Many blame her political loss on her rabid anti-Donald Trump positions.

It was jaw-dropping, however, to hear Liz, who was recognized in Congress as one of the leading conservative voices, claiming Trump is not a conservative. If he is not, it stifles the imagination why she would support Harris whose views border on socialism and Marxism. The only explanation for it is her vehement hatred for Trump personally.

Thus, perhaps not wishing to stir up another family feud, this time with his elder daughter, the former vice president opted to allow his own personal reasons to influence his decision, failing to do what would have been in the best interests of the country for anyone considered conservative.

It should come as no surprise, based on Dick’s influence over Bush during the latter’s administration, that immediately after the former vice president’s announcement he was supporting Harris, the former Republican president announced he has no plans to endorse a 2024 presidential candidate. Perhaps seeking to avoid any negative fallout based on whomever wins in November, Bush’s announcement represents a failure in leadership. Even an influencer who probably has minimal understanding about the impact the ideologies of our two presidential candidates could have on America – Taylor Swift – at least made her preference known for the Marxist candidate.

One thing infinitely clear from the above is that America is suffering from a failure in conservative leadership as liberals have hijacked our ship of state, setting it in a direction that would please Karl Marx.