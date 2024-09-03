A stunning coalition of so-called civilized nations is working to create exceptions to a United Nations proposal that would criminalize child pornography.

It is a LifeSiteNews report that documents the United States and European Union are leading Western nations in support for “exceptions to the criminalization of child pornography.”

The issue is addressed in the international organization’s draft “United Nations convention against cybercrime.”

The report points out that the exceptions proposed include porn that does not involve a “real child” or is AI generated, or created in a “consensual relationship” for “private use.” Such situations should not have to be prosecuted by governments, it explains.

Those exceptions are included in the document’s Article 14, and now have earned the support of a stunning 91 nations, including the U.S. and the EU.

“This form of the treaty will take effect in the coming months if the majority of countries at the U.N. General Assembly continue to support it,” the report said.

One delegate, from Austria, complained that further restrictions would conflict with her nation’s agenda to consider children as young as 14 “legally able to consent to sexual activity with an adult.”

She argued pictures that are “part of a legal and voluntary relationship should not be criminalized.”

In the Daily Compass was the comment that the document would “open the door” to allowing legalized child sex abuse, and even child trafficking.

“Even if children as young as 14 could truly consent to sex with an adult, it is well known that many forms of coercion can be used whereby a child can claim to consent to a sexualized relationship in which their consent is truly lacking,” the report said.

It was a coalition of delegates from Iran and the Democratic Republic of Congo that organized votes from 51 nations to remove the pedophile protections.

The report noted, in fact, that a delegate from Russia demanded to know, “I would like to ask again, which rights are we protecting, those of criminals or those of victims?”

