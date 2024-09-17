It’s common knowledge the FBI interfered in the 2020 presidential election by making claims, while knowing they were false, that the Biden family scandals exposed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation.

A subsequent survey showed that had the FBI not told legacy media outlets to suppress the truth, and had more voters known the Biden details, enough would have withheld their support that he would have lost the election.

Now the 2024 vote is just weeks away, and the FBI stands accused, again, of interfering.

This time by leaking classified information to the Washington Post about an “investigation” into President Donald Trump.

Only the situation developed years ago and it already was decided back then that there wasn’t enough evidence to go on.

So why are the details coming out now?

The Gateway Pundit has an explanation, that comes from Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

They explain in a letter to Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, and FBI chief Christopher Wray, that the “Biden Regime” appears to be “illegally leaking classified information to the Washington Post in order to interfere in the 2024 election.”

“This appears to be yet another example of the Justice Department and FBI leaking material and information to the media while stiff-arming congressional requests for the same type of information. More than that, it also appears the Biden-Harris Justice Department and FBI intentionally leaked this information, to include potentially classified information, to the media roughly 90 days before the 2024 presidential election,” they wrote.

The report explains the investigation dates to 2017 when “classified intelligence” suggested, without evidence, that Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was donating $10 million to Trump’s campaign.

“In early 2019, federal investigators learned about a significant cash withdrawal from the National Bank of Egypt on January 15, 2017, just five days before Trump became president. The withdrawal involved an organization called the Research and Studies Center requesting $9,998,000 in cash. Bank employees assembled the money in $100 bills, placed it in two large bags, and four men later collected it. The investigation began during Trump’s presidency and involved Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller’s team investigated Trump, including a secretive court battle to obtain records from the Egyptian bank, and concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.”

In short, there wasn’t enough evidence … for anything, the report said.

So why, after it was closed for years, are allegations now being publicized?

The senators accuse the FBI of trying to interfere with this year’s vote.

It appears, the senators said, “the Biden-Harris Justice Department and FBI intentionally leaked this information, to include potentially classified information, to the media roughly 90 days before the 2024 presidential election.”

“This ongoing election interference by your agencies is another reason why the American people continue to lose faith in the agencies your responsible for leading,” they wrote.

They want to know if the leakers now are being investigated.

