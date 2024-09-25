The North American Aerospace Defense Command has issued a statement stating Russian military aircraft were detected operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

The Monday statement goes on to say the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and stayed out of both U.S. and Canadian sovereign airspace, which the statement notes occurs often and “not seen as a threat.”

However, NORAD said it is employing a layered defense network which includes the use of satellites, radars, and fighter aircraft, to employ response options in defense of North America.

On September 12, the U.S. Army deployed 130 soldiers as well as its rocket systems 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage, to Shemya Island, in response to the increased activity of Russian military aircraft.

According to CBS News, the deployment came after eight Russian military planes, four navy vessels, and two submarines were detected close to the area within a week while Russia was conducting military drills with China.

Meanwhile, a Russian official has stated President Vladimir Putin will refrain from conducting any nuclear tests if the U.S. agrees to do the same. There has been speculation, according to Newsweek, that Putin has resumed nuclear testing in Novaya Zemlya for the first time in 30 years and has been conducting testing of his Satan II nuclear arsenal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russian media outlet Tass that “nothing has changed.”

“As previously outlined by the Russian president, we can conduct such tests, but we will not hold any, given the United States refrains from such steps regarding [nuclear] tests,” Ryabkov said.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine continue to be strained, as both sides have taken jabs at each other this week over the war in Ukraine – with both nations stating they refuse to yield unless certain conditions are met.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News Monday that he believes the war with Russia will be coming to an end soon, and called on allies to strengthen his military forces.

“The plan of victory is strengthening of Ukraine … That’s why we’re asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It’s very important … I think that we are closer to the peace than we think … We are closer to the end of the war. We just have to be very strong, very strong,” Zelenskyy said.

In response to Zelenskyy’s comments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said despite the confidence of Ukraine, victory will be with Russia.

“Victory is needed. They [the West] do not understand any other language. This victory will be ours, we have no doubt,” Lavrov said, adding Russia is “truly united in the face of war.”

The back-and-forth between Ukraine and Russia came ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this week, where peace efforts were to be a focus.

However, the Associated Press reported Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Putin is committing an “international crime” and will not stop his war on his own.

Zelenskyy dismissed the prospect of peace talks with Russia, and urged global action to force Russia into a peace deal.

“And that’s why this war can’t simply fade away. That’s why this war can’t be calmed by talks. Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed – forcing Russia into peace as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the U.N. Charter,” Zelenskyy said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called Zelenskyy’s position a “fatal mistake” and noted Russia wants peace, but not by force, according to Reuters.

“Such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake. This is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime … A position based on an attempt to force Russia into peace is an absolutely fatal mistake, because it is impossible to force Russia into peace … Russia is a supporter of peace, but on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured,” Peskov said.

